Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Latin American Crypto Firm Bitso Joins Stellar Network to Boost International USDC Payments

Companies from all over the world will be able to make transactions to Argentina, Colombia and Mexico.

By Andrés Engler
AccessTimeIconJul 19, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. UTC
(Steve Johnson/Unsplash)

(Steve Johnson/Unsplash)

Bitso, a leading Latin American crypto exchange, has integrated crypto payment specialist Stellar's Anchor Network to expand the payments corridor between Latin America and the rest of the world.

The company said in a statement that it developed a solution in partnership with the Stellar Development Foundation to enable businesses around the world to transact in USDC to Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, where Bitso has a direct connection to local banking systems.

“In recent years, we have seen an increase in cross-border payments globally for both international commerce and remittances. By leveraging blockchain technology and crypto assets, we can significantly improve settlement times and overall costs,” Santiago Alvarado, SVP of Institutional Product at Bitso, said in the statement.

Bitso said it processed $3.3 billion in transactions between Mexico and the U.S., while it registered a 32% increase in total international transfers during the second half of 2022.

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Andrés Engler
Andrés Engler

Andrés Engler is a CoinDesk editor based in Argentina, where he covers the Latin American crypto ecosystem. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @andresengler on Twitter

