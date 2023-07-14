Bitcoin
FTX, Celsius Bankruptcy Claims Can Now Be Sold on OPNX

Users will be able to convert their FTX or Celsius claims into the platform's reborn OX (reOX) or oUSD tokens.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconJul 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. UTC
Kyle Davies, Su Zhu, Mark Lamb (Kyle Davies/Twitter)

Users who held assets on bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and lender Celsius Network can now trade their claims on the Open Exchange (OPNX), according to a press release.

FTX owes as much as $8 billion to customers after it collapsed it November in an event that caused a widespread crypto market downturn. Celsius owes its users around $4.7 billion, according to its bankruptcy filing.

Resolving bankruptcy claims can take time. Cayman Island-based trading firm Folkvang told CoinDesk in February that it expects its FTX claim, which wiped out half of its trading equity, to take as long as eight years to be resolved. Users can skip the wait by cashing in their claim on OPNX. Claims are currently selling for around $0.30 per dollar on OPNX rival Claims Market.

"With claim tokenization, we are offering customers immediate liquidity, the chance to regain control over their funds, and participate in market opportunities once again," said OPNX founder Mark Lamb.

When users sell their claim, they will receive the platform's native tokens, reborn OX (reOX) or oUSD, which is the platform's profit-and-loss currency. The tokens can be used as collateral to trade on OPNX.

OPNX was co-founded by CoinFlex's Mark and Leslie Lamb alongside Three Arrows Capital's Kyle Davies and Su Zhu.

Three Arrows Capital was one of the first dominos to fall in last year's cryptocurrency bear market. It imploded after a highly leveraged trading strategy backfired, leading to a wave of liquidations across the industry.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.