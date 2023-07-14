Crypto Distress Prompts Fir Tree, a Hedge Fund, to Seek Profit From Turmoil

Bitcoin
$30,962.05+0.45%
Ethereum
$1,975.37+0.79%
Binance Coin
$252.40+0.04%
XRP
$0.72140149+14.14%
Cardano
$0.33590500+3.68%
Solana
$27.19+7.57%
Dogecoin
$0.07055088+3.11%
Polygon
$0.82085537-1.72%
Tron
$0.08047063+0.61%
Litecoin
$98.21-2.79%
Polkadot
$5.52+2.79%
Avalanche
$15.17+10.00%
Bitcoin Cash
$265.46-5.03%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,951.55+0.52%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000816+6.01%
Uniswap
$6.05+7.46%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.03%
Chainlink
$6.98+5.07%
Stellar
$0.13108600+7.65%
Monero
$161.26-2.45%
Cosmos
$9.92+4.64%
Ethereum Classic
$19.48+0.13%
Lido DAO
$2.33+9.55%
Filecoin
$4.56+1.11%
Internet Computer
$4.37+0.24%
Hedera
$0.05280014+4.80%
Aptos
$7.56+3.32%
Arbitrum
$1.27+6.15%
Crypto.com
$0.06029966+2.66%
Quant
$103.95+1.13%
NEAR Protocol
$1.55+9.20%
VeChain
$0.01985866+0.99%
Aave
$82.76+6.61%
The Graph
$0.12360937+2.40%
Optimism
$1.49+8.39%
Stacks
$0.68345663+0.98%
Elrond
$36.91+2.52%
Synthetix
$2.87+34.55%
Algorand
$0.11713016+3.25%
The Sandbox
$0.45829019-0.01%
EOS
$0.79270000+3.94%
Immutable X
$0.77682934+6.37%
Tezos
$0.88920000+1.87%
Theta
$0.81848076+1.41%
Fantom
$0.28917323-3.24%
Maker
$895.36-3.55%
ApeCoin
$2.13+10.11%
Decentraland
$0.42670236+1.84%
Render Token
$2.09+2.59%
BitDAO
$0.52447630+7.15%
Axie Infinity
$6.56+1.47%
Injective Protocol
$9.47+15.14%
Rocket Pool
$38.08+1.39%
Curve DAO Token
$0.85432121+2.15%
Bitcoin SV
$37.01-5.76%
NEO
$9.47+1.21%
Flow
$0.63746428+4.29%
Gala
$0.02599688+2.02%
Kava.io
$0.94726285+0.44%
eCash
$0.00003026-4.86%
Chiliz
$0.08203515+1.16%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.42%
IOTA
$0.19029923+1.89%
Luna Classic
$0.00008727+1.57%
PAX Gold
$1,935.16-0.42%
Compound
$69.15+0.22%
Mina
$0.49534602+5.84%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048+1.47%
Woo Network
$0.23912904+2.47%
Dash
$35.32+1.95%
Zilliqa
$0.02203907+2.66%
dYdX
$2.15+10.09%
Nexo
$0.63979157-0.30%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.84707697+0.28%
PancakeSwap
$1.59+1.78%
1inch Network
$0.34364028+3.48%
Convex Finance
$4.14-0.42%
THORChain
$1.07+3.27%
Enjin
$0.31379767+1.25%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21034000+2.16%
Gnosis
$120.38+0.78%
Mask Network
$3.71+3.23%
Loopring
$0.24247516+2.24%
Qtum
$2.87+0.58%
BLUR
$0.36249541+6.98%
NEM
$0.03025370+3.03%
Zcash
$32.06+4.19%
Flare
$0.01403942+5.28%
Oasis Network
$0.05275397+3.25%
FLOKI
$0.00002648+3.41%
Celo
$0.51834983+2.63%
Stepn
$0.23525942+1.55%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.99-0.37%
Fetch.ai
$0.24456994+5.59%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.27-1.40%
Holo
$0.00139408+3.58%
Decred
$15.84-1.05%
Illuvium
$43.15+0.96%
Ravencoin
$0.02026906+1.17%
Yearn Finance
$7,304.84+1.72%
Helium
$1.62+3.87%
ICON
$0.23616203+3.11%
Kusama
$25.26+2.11%
SXP
$0.37930722-0.38%
EthereumPoW
$1.99+0.60%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+6.72%
Audius
$0.19980160+5.12%
Ankr
$0.02584792+3.60%
Golem
$0.20958087+4.03%
Waves
$2.09+3.23%
JasmyCoin
$0.00426776+1.19%
Balancer
$4.91+0.98%
Astar
$0.04531608+3.46%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.62160649+3.24%
IoTeX
$0.02109742+6.02%
0x
$0.22379244+1.70%
Siacoin
$0.00343838+2.25%
Moonbeam
$0.25416731+2.95%
SafePal
$0.46796436+1.21%
Wax
$0.05180940+1.99%
Aragon
$4.27+0.13%
Harmony
$0.01370212+7.24%
Ocean Protocol
$0.38417188+2.72%
Band Protocol
$1.27+2.77%
Ribbon Finance
$0.20674528+2.38%
Biconomy
$0.24461859+1.10%
Synapse
$0.76936922+13.81%
Gains Network
$4.77-7.76%
Stargate Finance
$0.69038064+1.49%
DigiByte
$0.00845371+1.91%
Sushiswap
$0.71134811+4.02%
Skale
$0.02934614+0.90%
Livepeer
$4.75+2.84%
Polymath Network
$0.14790000+4.76%
Joe
$0.38742208+3.73%
Liquity
$1.39+18.35%
Lisk
$0.88185054+0.98%
TerraUSD
$0.01295239+4.08%
UMA Protocol
$1.71+3.95%
Cartesi
$0.16542770+0.42%
Amp
$0.00216888+3.06%
Axelar
$0.36636886+2.43%
Horizen
$8.54-0.08%
Kyber Network
$0.65350774+5.54%
OriginTrail
$0.27061948+0.58%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02068600+2.96%
Verge
$0.00609596-9.84%
Nano
$0.75037348+0.62%
PlayDapp
$0.17724043+2.20%
Nervos Network
$0.00295202+3.56%
API3
$1.14+6.54%
OMG Network
$0.67649056+1.78%
iExec RLC
$1.29+3.12%
Celer Network
$0.01636108+2.78%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016+2.25%
Syscoin
$0.12316982+2.89%
Steem
$0.19674023-2.78%
Secret
$0.40698734+0.70%
Numeraire
$13.62+1.93%
Coin98
$0.15656758+1.07%
MetisDAO
$19.08+1.49%
Radicle
$1.66+0.19%
SPACE ID
$0.28886808+6.49%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.07+0.91%
Braintrust
$0.32208707+1.86%
Dent
$0.00082941+4.99%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.26+1.71%
Merit Circle
$0.19105397+2.68%
Powerledger
$0.17748823-17.44%
Civic
$0.08969472+2.46%
Celsius
$0.16788313-1.73%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00169902+1.73%
Chromia
$0.12276860+2.81%
Marlin
$0.00860968+2.06%
COTI
$0.05702748-0.29%
WINkLink
$0.00007181+2.01%
NKN
$0.10474431+0.83%
Hashflow
$0.37889438+3.92%
Ren
$0.06590516+4.02%
Request
$0.08421825+0.26%
Gitcoin
$1.06+4.55%
Keep Network
$0.11745302+3.51%
Bifrost
$0.04532823-1.57%
Bancor
$0.41019914+1.22%
MOBOX
$0.29939575-0.18%
Spell Token
$0.00051049+2.83%
Galxe
$1.28+3.33%
Sun Token
$0.00579703+3.60%
Adventure Gold
$0.71017403+1.43%
ARPA
$0.05282186+2.43%
WazirX
$0.10887760-0.31%
Aavegotchi
$0.95622079-2.59%
XYO Network
$0.00382496+2.92%
LCX
$0.06198319-6.19%
Boba Network
$0.14073514+2.06%
SuperRare
$0.07732657+1.18%
Stormx
$0.00428200+2.89%
CEEK VR
$0.05576023+1.97%
Storj
$0.31385725-1.23%
Raydium
$0.20669818+1.87%
Alien Worlds
$0.01218826+3.39%
Badger DAO
$2.24+0.88%
Origin Protocol
$0.08663141+3.48%
TrueFi
$0.04082699+3.06%
Index Chain
$0.05769977+0.34%
Reef
$0.00180732+3.44%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.55596445+7.89%
Voyager Token
$0.13547687+0.05%
RACA
$0.00011823+2.14%
Serum
$0.10580218-0.18%
Moonriver
$5.42+0.73%
Saitama
$0.00085544+6.97%
GAS
$2.71+1.43%
LooksRare
$0.06596304+3.73%
Quickswap
$75.76+1.68%
Polkastarter
$0.33666205+1.17%
Orchid
$0.05360437+2.40%
Onyxcoin
$0.00118635+1.77%
Keep3rV1
$58.99+0.06%
DIA
$0.27187518-0.94%
MXC
$0.01146293-0.45%
Alchemix
$14.92+0.99%
BarnBridge
$2.99-1.53%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25933448+1.46%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14887832+1.37%
Enzyme
$18.59+0.33%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13266000+5.88%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.66+0.79%
Bluzelle
$0.06046889+2.66%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15651807+0.16%
CLV
$0.03850715+0.47%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-6.64%
Star Atlas
$0.00156422+13.53%
district0x
$0.02620000+1.16%
StaFi
$0.32606195-3.04%
Harvest Finance
$26.89-0.58%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00390339+4.82%
Rarible
$1.19+1.78%
Tokemak
$0.71426864+5.36%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01455789-2.81%
Augur
$1.23-5.40%
Quantstamp
$0.01252768+3.70%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03347171+4.60%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.59+5.22%
Pepe
$0.00000174+11.33%
Threshold
$0.02434341+3.06%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10907696+4.04%
Tether
$1.00+0.06%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.04%
Dai
$1.00+0.07%
Finance

Crypto Distress Prompts Fir Tree, a Hedge Fund, to Seek Profit From Turmoil

“Fir Tree is at its best when we identify opportunities that are mispriced, dislocated or complex. Rarely do we encounter situations that are all three, but that is precisely what we are seeing in digital assets right now,” Fir Tree said.

By Ian Allison
AccessTimeIconJul 14, 2023 at 5:11 p.m. UTC
Updated Jul 14, 2023 at 5:19 p.m. UTC
(Art Institute of Chicago/Unsplash)

(Art Institute of Chicago/Unsplash)

Fir Tree Partners, a New York-based hedge fund, is launching a new fund focused on distressed crypto assets, an attempt to cash in on the intense turmoil the industry has experienced in the past year or so.

The Fir Tree Digital Asset Opportunities Fund will launch Aug. 1, according to an email seen by CoinDesk.

“Fir Tree is at its best when we identify opportunities that are mispriced, dislocated or complex. Rarely do we encounter situations that are all three, but that is precisely what we are seeing in digital assets right now,” Fir Tree wrote.

Fir Tree did not immediately return requests for comment.

Last year was a banner year for crypto collapses and bankruptcies, including the likes of Three Arrows Capital, Voyager Digital, BlockFi, Celsius, FTX and the lending business of Genesis (which, like CoinDesk, is owned by Digital Currency Group).

Fir Tree is not a stranger to crypto, having tried its hand at shorting Tether’s USDT stablecoin and also getting into a legal wrangle with bitcoin fund manager Grayscale (another DCG division).

Edited by Nick Baker.

