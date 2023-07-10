Bitcoin
Finance

Distressed Crypto Specialist Thomas Braziel Sets Up Investment, Advisory Firm

The company, 117 Partners, will be a hybrid between advisory and investment, said Braziel.

By Ian Allison
AccessTimeIconJul 10, 2023 at 10:10 a.m. UTC
Thomas Braziel (117 Partners)

Thomas Braziel (117 Partners)

Thomas Braziel, co-founder and managing partner of 507 Capital, is setting up a new entity to expand beyond buying bankruptcy claims into brokerage and advisory work in the crypto space.

Crypto has a long and steady history when it comes to bankruptcies, with 2022 proving to be something of a banner year. 507 Capital began buying Mt. Gox bankruptcy claims back in 2015 and has since worked on insolvencies and restructurings, including Cred Inc. and Quadriga through to more recent cases like 3AC, Celsuis and FTX.

The new brand, 117 Partners, will be more of a hybrid between advisory and investment, said Braziel.

“We have kicked ass with 507 Capital, and now I’m setting up a new entity which I’m calling 117 Partners because we will be doing advisory work, brokerage work and direct deals,” Braziel said in a direct message.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

