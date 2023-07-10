Crypto Startup Arkham Has Apparently Been Doxxing Users for Months

Regarding the separate issue with referrals, anyone who shared their Arkham link may have inadvertently put their anonymity (or at least their email address) at risk. The pseudonymous m4gicpotato, a contributor to the privacy blockchain Beam, posted about the issue on Twitter on Monday, where it quickly went viral. M4gicpotato described themselves as a privacy advocate who has worked in crypto under various names since 2017.