Valkyrie Refiles for Spot Bitcoin ETF With Coinbase as Surveillance Partner

Bitcoin
$30,323.52-1.97%
Ethereum
$1,900.97-2.65%
Binance Coin
$237.72-2.40%
XRP
$0.47183177-2.28%
Cardano
$0.28155600-4.04%
Dogecoin
$0.06607324-6.27%
Solana
$18.56-5.60%
Litecoin
$99.15-7.33%
Tron
$0.07700290-1.06%
Polkadot
$5.15-5.17%
Polygon
$0.66338947-5.01%
Bitcoin Cash
$251.92-9.88%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,485.14-1.29%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000740-4.83%
Avalanche
$12.60-4.99%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.08%
Uniswap
$5.33-3.61%
Chainlink
$6.24-3.78%
Monero
$165.13-1.88%
Cosmos
$9.30-5.02%
Stellar
$0.10053200-3.85%
Ethereum Classic
$18.69-5.36%
Filecoin
$4.61+0.45%
Internet Computer
$4.21-4.98%
Lido DAO
$2.04-6.03%
Aptos
$7.38-7.75%
Quant
$106.14-2.47%
Hedera
$0.04706181-3.59%
Crypto.com
$0.05682854-0.56%
Arbitrum
$1.10-5.50%
VeChain
$0.01897629-4.86%
NEAR Protocol
$1.34-5.03%
The Graph
$0.11749189-9.36%
Aave
$72.41-6.59%
Maker
$1,044.84+5.50%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99802794-0.63%
Stacks
$0.67003025-4.88%
Algorand
$0.11873554-4.34%
Elrond
$34.40-3.94%
Fantom
$0.29748256-6.69%
EOS
$0.71047000-4.70%
Optimism
$1.22-7.36%
The Sandbox
$0.42045287-5.05%
Bitcoin SV
$40.58-7.93%
ApeCoin
$2.06-5.51%
Immutable X
$0.72266263-2.97%
Tezos
$0.79647400-4.38%
Rocket Pool
$37.89-2.86%
Theta
$0.73081654-4.36%
Render Token
$1.97-6.92%
Decentraland
$0.38013506-4.90%
Axie Infinity
$5.92-4.31%
Curve DAO Token
$0.77370117-3.44%
Synthetix
$2.10-4.07%
BitDAO
$0.45482448-9.22%
Injective Protocol
$8.17-7.03%
Flow
$0.61053108-6.48%
NEO
$8.94-5.63%
eCash
$0.00003030-5.97%
Gala
$0.02392215-5.40%
Kava.io
$0.93281819-4.15%
Chiliz
$0.07666051-3.21%
IOTA
$0.18158053-2.95%
PAX Gold
$1,894.98-0.01%
Luna Classic
$0.00008185-5.33%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-0.19%
Mina
$0.48423870-4.73%
Woo Network
$0.23666699-5.70%
Dash
$34.76-5.69%
Compound
$55.64-12.72%
Zilliqa
$0.02156829-2.73%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85611622-4.88%
Nexo
$0.62841307-3.38%
Convex Finance
$4.08-1.00%
dYdX
$1.89-4.47%
PancakeSwap
$1.51-3.91%
Enjin
$0.31234236+0.11%
THORChain
$1.03-4.23%
Gnosis
$114.42-2.69%
1inch Network
$0.31161149-4.68%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19626000-2.71%
Loopring
$0.23173485-6.76%
Mask Network
$3.37-5.16%
Qtum
$2.63-7.11%
Flare
$0.01416609-4.22%
Zcash
$31.41-4.41%
Decred
$17.21-1.69%
Celo
$0.51636742-8.79%
NEM
$0.02878700-3.63%
FLOKI
$0.00002529-5.69%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.33-2.94%
Oasis Network
$0.04938057-4.10%
Illuvium
$44.30-4.56%
BLUR
$0.33127368-5.33%
Holo
$0.00137120-2.78%
Ravencoin
$0.02003161-4.64%
Fetch.ai
$0.22432202-6.44%
Yearn Finance
$6,825.55-0.45%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.72-6.40%
SXP
$0.39268513+5.53%
Stepn
$0.21937625-5.31%
Kusama
$24.43-3.93%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.29%
ICON
$0.21966328-0.76%
EthereumPoW
$1.93-4.59%
Ankr
$0.02439578+1.62%
Balancer
$4.71-2.81%
JasmyCoin
$0.00403635-4.40%
Astar
$0.04372148-2.90%
Audius
$0.18360049-3.94%
Helium
$1.33+0.56%
IoTeX
$0.01994517-0.49%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60627040-5.12%
Golem
$0.18637342-2.08%
0x
$0.21860675+2.44%
Waves
$1.83-3.75%
Siacoin
$0.00352013+1.26%
Moonbeam
$0.25413408-3.75%
SafePal
$0.45572167-4.35%
Aragon
$4.16+0.26%
Wax
$0.04916174+0.09%
Harmony
$0.01304383-2.59%
Band Protocol
$1.24-3.41%
Biconomy
$0.24230891-8.73%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32788468-1.99%
Ribbon Finance
$0.19012757+0.85%
DigiByte
$0.00814840-5.26%
Joe
$0.38632152-5.58%
Verge
$0.00797180+28.80%
Skale
$0.02800071-2.81%
Sushiswap
$0.67395276-3.46%
Livepeer
$4.56-2.91%
Synapse
$0.65904151-6.08%
Gains Network
$4.09-6.36%
Stargate Finance
$0.60850584-2.14%
Axelar
$0.37448073-2.65%
TerraUSD
$0.01204663-2.80%
Lisk
$0.81050571-0.82%
UMA Protocol
$1.60-2.83%
Horizen
$8.28-9.12%
Amp
$0.00203410-3.83%
Cartesi
$0.15382095-3.29%
Polymath Network
$0.12630000-3.66%
Braintrust
$0.42080231-3.03%
Kyber Network
$0.55359657-2.87%
Nervos Network
$0.00299283-4.38%
OriginTrail
$0.25071586+1.03%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01934553-4.79%
Celer Network
$0.01671453-4.17%
Nano
$0.70603440-3.09%
iExec RLC
$1.29-4.72%
API3
$1.05-2.96%
OMG Network
$0.63854174-6.78%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000016-3.95%
PlayDapp
$0.15655473-2.99%
Liquity
$0.93612284-3.59%
Syscoin
$0.12029057-2.45%
Coin98
$0.15682991-6.65%
Numeraire
$13.21-5.19%
Radicle
$1.60-0.89%
SPACE ID
$0.27650177-4.00%
Steem
$0.17957706-1.35%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.03-5.35%
Dent
$0.00080076-3.07%
Merit Circle
$0.19234127-3.02%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.11-2.99%
MetisDAO
$16.96-9.13%
Chromia
$0.12838706-3.17%
Secret
$0.34538727-7.64%
WINkLink
$0.00007420+4.08%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00167247-4.25%
Celsius
$0.16360938-13.20%
NKN
$0.10572655+3.95%
Civic
$0.08478041+0.33%
Gitcoin
$1.10-5.15%
Hashflow
$0.37532285-0.66%
Marlin
$0.00789783-5.24%
Powerledger
$0.14605763-1.35%
Ren
$0.06244725-2.86%
COTI
$0.05123828-4.62%
Keep Network
$0.11233653-0.90%
MOBOX
$0.30126670-3.45%
Storj
$0.42503313-2.04%
Bifrost
$0.04701584-1.56%
Request
$0.07713665-2.89%
Bancor
$0.38919254-3.43%
Spell Token
$0.00049154-2.54%
Galxe
$1.21-4.55%
Adventure Gold
$0.71064433+15.00%
Sun Token
$0.00561335-2.60%
LCX
$0.06563346+1.64%
ARPA
$0.05102398-5.54%
Aavegotchi
$0.96351506+1.04%
XYO Network
$0.00369965-2.33%
SuperRare
$0.07525005-6.65%
Boba Network
$0.13482831-2.47%
Stormx
$0.00414810+0.56%
CEEK VR
$0.05419772-5.80%
Voyager Token
$0.15216697+4.89%
Serum
$0.11913238+6.17%
Raydium
$0.20035656-1.26%
TrueFi
$0.04073799-4.56%
Index Chain
$0.05866530-2.57%
Badger DAO
$2.18-3.60%
WazirX
$0.09265421-5.74%
Alien Worlds
$0.01169609-1.67%
Origin Protocol
$0.08255641-1.63%
Reef
$0.00178465-3.71%
Moonriver
$5.64-4.83%
RACA
$0.00011852-6.08%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52541860-3.55%
Saitama
$0.00081668-5.85%
GAS
$2.56-4.14%
Orchid
$0.05474197-7.60%
Polkastarter
$0.31896922-5.69%
LooksRare
$0.05712650-7.64%
BarnBridge
$3.31-1.88%
MXC
$0.01245708-1.98%
Alchemix
$15.79-11.91%
Quickswap
$61.88+0.11%
Enzyme
$19.04+4.84%
Onyxcoin
$0.00113577-4.44%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14835891-4.76%
Keep3rV1
$55.73-7.85%
DIA
$0.24862879-3.46%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.25097448-1.12%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.12793277-4.98%
Augur
$3.20-2.61%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000007.70%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.53-0.04%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15104575-3.74%
Blue Zelle
$0.05592699-4.57%
CLV
$0.03672783-6.22%
district0x
$0.02600000-1.89%
Star Atlas
$0.00155074-3.84%
Stafi
$0.30568617-5.01%
Harvest Finance
$25.35-6.03%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00384062-0.74%
Rarible
$1.17-2.64%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01397406-10.01%
Tokemak
$0.68058049-3.78%
Quantstamp
$0.01241392-1.44%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03171702-1.07%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.53+6.39%
Pepe
$0.00000164-4.26%
Threshold
$0.02332977+2.09%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10681052-1.88%
Tether
$1.00+0.07%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.10%
Dai
$1.00+0.13%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Valkyrie Refiles for Spot Bitcoin ETF With Coinbase as Surveillance Partner

The asset manager first filed for a spot bitcoin exchange-traded fund in January 2021.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconJul 5, 2023 at 2:59 p.m. UTC
Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg (Danny Nelson/CoinDesk)

Valkyrie Digital Assets refiled its application for a spot bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, joining asset managers including BlackRock and Fidelity in taking another stab at the process.

The Tennessee-based asset manager filed a new 19b-4 paper saying crypto exchange Coinbase would act as the partner for a so-called surveillance-sharing agreement, which is supposed to help prevent market manipulation and has been a key part of all ETF applications in the past month.

The Wednesday filing says Nasdaq, the exchange Valkyrie would use to list the ETF, “executed a term sheet” with Coinbase, which Valkyrie said is the “largest United States-based spot trading platform for Bitcoin.”

BlackRock and Fidelity filed renewed paperwork last week.

The asset manager first filed an application in January 2021. It refiled paperwork with the SEC on June 21, naming Nasdaq as its chosen exchange and changing its ticker symbol to $BRRR. Valkyrie already has a bitcoin futures ETF listed on the exchange. That was approved in May 2022.

Edited by Sheldon Reback.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Helene Braun
Helene Braun

Helene is a New York-based news reporter at CoinDesk covering U.S. crypto exchanges and Wall Street. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program and has appeared on CBS News and Nasdaq TradeTalks where she talked about the market. She holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @HeleneBraunn on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.