Three Arrows Founders to Donate Future Earnings to Creditors in Spirit of 'Karma'

"The founders of Three Arrows have willfully ignored multiple requests to assist with this process after initiating the liquidation themselves, and the court records paint a clear picture of the ways in which they have hindered creditor recoveries," Jack Coster, managing director at Teneo, the 3AC liquidator, said in an email to CoinDesk, when asked for a response to Davies's comments. "Instead of promising creditors future earnings from a nascent venture, we would recommend that the founders engage in the court-ordered activities already underway."