OKX Overcomes FTX-Related Concerns Around Crypto Industry to Expand Sponsorship With Man City

Bitcoin
$31,060.34+1.08%
Ethereum
$1,905.73+1.98%
Binance Coin
$240.66+1.85%
XRP
$0.47914500+1.47%
Cardano
$0.29808200+8.12%
Dogecoin
$0.06645642+4.05%
Solana
$19.20+7.25%
Litecoin
$101.37+18.93%
Tron
$0.07643159+2.46%
Polkadot
$5.17+3.67%
Polygon
$0.66587034+4.64%
Bitcoin Cash
$308.01+25.58%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,008.97+0.93%
Avalanche
$13.27+3.07%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000759+2.53%
Binance USD
$0.99834083-0.39%
Uniswap
$5.24+4.72%
Chainlink
$6.27+3.14%
Monero
$168.12+2.18%
Stellar
$0.11220700+10.23%
Ethereum Classic
$20.92+14.75%
Cosmos
$9.38-0.22%
Internet Computer
$4.19+2.66%
Lido DAO
$2.01+5.19%
Filecoin
$4.02+3.62%
Hedera
$0.05104185+2.74%
Quant
$109.41+3.43%
Aptos
$7.40+0.85%
Arbitrum
$1.17+1.24%
Crypto.com
$0.05679826+1.76%
VeChain
$0.02002550+4.72%
NEAR Protocol
$1.44+3.70%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.22%
Aave
$68.37+3.96%
Stacks
$0.71009451-1.01%
The Graph
$0.10746287+3.44%
Algorand
$0.12385125+1.33%
Elrond
$35.04+3.49%
Fantom
$0.31202923+2.29%
Optimism
$1.32+6.42%
ApeCoin
$2.30+2.46%
Bitcoin SV
$43.86+15.45%
EOS
$0.75274700+9.75%
The Sandbox
$0.42461905+3.16%
Immutable X
$0.75562492+6.38%
Tezos
$0.82610000+6.78%
Render Token
$2.07+2.96%
eCash
$0.00003919+69.87%
Rocket Pool
$38.02+1.62%
Theta
$0.73374396+3.50%
Synthetix
$2.29-1.31%
Maker
$808.66+14.09%
Decentraland
$0.38855072+4.69%
Axie Infinity
$5.95+3.95%
NEO
$9.67+8.34%
Curve DAO Token
$0.76002532+5.35%
Injective Protocol
$8.05+1.56%
Gala
$0.02509027+2.40%
Kava.io
$0.97068294+0.40%
BitDAO
$0.40094080+3.91%
Flow
$0.54706260+4.54%
Luna Classic
$0.00008851+1.53%
IOTA
$0.18286571+2.70%
PAX Gold
$1,894.00+0.17%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+1.46%
Mina
$0.48322692+2.85%
Dash
$37.89+9.95%
Chiliz
$0.07654522+1.96%
Woo Network
$0.23024592+7.13%
Compound
$56.89+10.90%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.88471783-0.12%
Nexo
$0.64213760+0.96%
Zilliqa
$0.02114054+6.87%
dYdX
$2.02+1.57%
PancakeSwap
$1.57+5.29%
THORChain
$1.03+3.48%
1inch Network
$0.32355730+4.29%
Gnosis
$115.79+1.07%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20109000+5.81%
Enjin
$0.29864331+2.58%
Loopring
$0.23247662+3.70%
Mask Network
$3.52+0.70%
Convex Finance
$3.68+2.17%
Zcash
$33.75+13.29%
Qtum
$2.70+15.06%
Flare
$0.01499634+0.71%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.19+13.23%
NEM
$0.02934156+5.42%
FLOKI
$0.00002636+7.14%
BLUR
$0.35143530-0.26%
Illuvium
$45.90+1.50%
Holo
$0.00138468+3.09%
Decred
$16.08-0.31%
Oasis Network
$0.04875534+1.96%
EthereumPoW
$2.23+14.80%
Fetch.ai
$0.22925949+2.33%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.27+6.61%
Ravencoin
$0.02004536+7.43%
Kusama
$25.75+2.76%
Stepn
$0.22556555+2.92%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+5.26%
Celo
$0.45218836+2.35%
Yearn Finance
$6,620.90+4.03%
JasmyCoin
$0.00431915+0.33%
SXP
$0.36621377+1.88%
Waves
$2.06+7.34%
ICON
$0.21347777+3.56%
Astar
$0.04533706-1.03%
Helium
$1.40+2.42%
Audius
$0.18614696+1.45%
Balancer
$4.70+1.34%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.63880667+2.65%
Ankr
$0.02337745+1.47%
IoTeX
$0.01999502+3.53%
Golem
$0.18540095+2.54%
0x
$0.21243786+5.68%
Moonbeam
$0.25686955+1.86%
SafePal
$0.45628660-0.30%
Siacoin
$0.00324243+6.53%
Band Protocol
$1.26+4.03%
Aragon
$3.99+0.49%
Harmony
$0.01297234+4.59%
Wax
$0.04734386+2.92%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32778606+1.34%
Biconomy
$0.24637826+2.70%
Joe
$0.39926590+3.20%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18449853+0.58%
Synapse
$0.70136636+6.70%
Livepeer
$4.69+10.96%
Sushiswap
$0.68522580+5.59%
Skale
$0.02813521+5.86%
Gains Network
$4.14+3.01%
Horizen
$8.90+26.42%
Axelar
$0.39680745+1.70%
TerraUSD
$0.01251588+1.96%
DigiByte
$0.00729053+6.16%
Stargate Finance
$0.57596678+3.12%
Lisk
$0.81191710+2.12%
Amp
$0.00209296+0.05%
UMA Protocol
$1.61+3.05%
Braintrust
$0.46386884-1.47%
Polymath Network
$0.12720881+4.53%
Cartesi
$0.15232193+4.52%
Kyber Network
$0.56576522+5.09%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02055759-1.94%
OriginTrail
$0.26169319-0.76%
Nervos Network
$0.00292714+3.58%
iExec RLC
$1.34+2.02%
Celer Network
$0.01695630+4.66%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017+0.18%
Nano
$0.69731993+2.32%
Syscoin
$0.12870585+0.01%
OMG Network
$0.65398655+3.93%
MetisDAO
$20.75+1.79%
API3
$1.04+3.26%
PlayDapp
$0.15527432+2.18%
Liquity
$0.92819732+2.90%
Numeraire
$13.17+1.55%
Radicle
$1.64+1.58%
SPACE ID
$0.28483012+4.42%
Coin98
$0.15323039+4.56%
Steem
$0.17898769+1.82%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.05+6.13%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.24+2.26%
Dent
$0.00080231+4.58%
Merit Circle
$0.19119307+0.81%
Chromia
$0.12896787+3.58%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00171146+1.17%
Gitcoin
$1.16+3.61%
Secret
$0.32843415+1.10%
Celsius
$0.16242485+39.47%
Civic
$0.08413909+3.73%
Hashflow
$0.38497884+3.61%
WINkLink
$0.00006766+2.19%
NKN
$0.09811769+4.72%
Ren
$0.06353328+4.93%
Marlin
$0.00783078+2.40%
Powerledger
$0.14618542+3.88%
COTI
$0.05157634+7.36%
MOBOX
$0.30545343+1.61%
Keep Network
$0.10925696+2.71%
Bifrost
$0.04692186+0.21%
Request
$0.07784878+2.03%
Bancor
$0.39068943+2.96%
Galxe
$1.25+1.96%
Spell Token
$0.00048244+4.66%
LCX
$0.07075647+0.43%
ARPA
$0.05563414+0.94%
Serum
$0.14275443-2.65%
Sun Token
$0.00557674-0.41%
Aavegotchi
$0.96609341-0.24%
CEEK VR
$0.05692411+1.24%
Boba Network
$0.13615990+4.03%
Raydium
$0.21401509-1.21%
XYO Network
$0.00363393+0.39%
Voyager Token
$0.15450317+15.57%
TrueFi
$0.04261353+2.47%
Verge
$0.00273519-9.11%
Badger DAO
$2.26+2.14%
Adventure Gold
$0.57423312-3.40%
Stormx
$0.00392321+3.23%
WazirX
$0.09432321+2.43%
Index Chain
$0.05835227+1.65%
SuperRare
$0.06952311+1.69%
Storj
$0.29381070+3.89%
Alien Worlds
$0.01149748+2.82%
Origin Protocol
$0.08163356+4.57%
Moonriver
$5.70+2.22%
Reef
$0.00175878+5.21%
RACA
$0.00011727+1.65%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.53005918+7.10%
Saitama
$0.00086076-2.42%
GAS
$2.68+6.03%
LooksRare
$0.06110660+0.49%
BarnBridge
$3.41+6.29%
Polkastarter
$0.31550435+1.91%
MXC
$0.01277987-0.39%
Orchid
$0.05161052+2.14%
Augur
$3.61-9.74%
Onyxcoin
$0.00118674+2.40%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15280810+2.56%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.87%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13726675-4.80%
Keep3rV1
$55.32+0.51%
Alchemix
$14.34+0.96%
DIA
$0.25078209+2.40%
Enzyme
$17.56+2.05%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23768496+1.28%
Quickswap
$53.11-2.23%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.46+4.71%
Blue Zelle
$0.05810995+4.29%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15247672+1.21%
CLV
$0.03698130+0.75%
district0x
$0.02700000-0.30%
Star Atlas
$0.00160721+2.33%
Harvest Finance
$24.88+0.34%
Stafi
$0.29502548+1.30%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00393962+4.46%
Rarible
$1.19+5.75%
Tokemak
$0.66872775-1.23%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01304609+1.53%
Quantstamp
$0.01229937-0.44%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03224025-1.60%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$2.16+25.42%
Pepe
$0.00000169+5.89%
Threshold
$0.02261789+0.66%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10512816+3.25%
Tether
$0.99814240-0.41%
USD Coin
$0.99837356-0.39%
Dai
$0.99788876-0.42%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

OKX Overcomes FTX-Related Concerns Around Crypto Industry to Expand Sponsorship With Man City

Manchester City and OKX's other partners have been auditing the exchange's proof of reserves to make sure it won't go the same way as FTX.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJun 30, 2023 at 1:25 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 30, 2023 at 1:33 p.m. UTC
Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City (Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City (Marvin Ibo Guengoer - GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

Cryptocurrency exchange OKX has expanded its sponsorship deal with English and European soccer champions Manchester City, undeterred by negative associations of the crypto industry following the events of last year.

The OKX logo will be displayed on the sleeves of Man City's on-field shirts from next season in addition to its existing berth on the players' training kit, the exchange announced via email on Friday.

Sponsorship of elite sports organizations by crypto firms became commonplace in 2021 and 2022, with the likes of FTX and Crypto.com putting their names on stadia and arenas as well as getting their brands visible on players or officials' uniforms.

However, the collapse of FTX in November last year has made clubs think twice before aligning themselves with crypto firms.

"Our partners definitely wanted to know if we would be in a similar situation to FTX," Haider Rafique, OKX's chief marketing officer, told CoinDesk in an interview. "Rather than answering those questions on an individual basis, we introduced them to our proof of reserves."

Proof of reserves are a cryptographic way of demonstrating that a crypto exchange is liquid enough to process all customer withdrawals, thereby reassuring its customers that their funds are secure.

Rafique said that partners such as Man City and Formula 1 team McLaren have been auditing OKX's proof of reserves, with board members even emailing the exchange with questions and queries.

"They were being very critical of us, so passing their litmus test is a real validation for us," Rafique said.

Read More: Crypto Exchange OKX Goes Live With ‘Nitro Spreads,’ Allowing One-Click Basis Trading


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Jamie Crawley
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.