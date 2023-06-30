Citigroup Reviews Partnership With Metaco, in Talks With Other Crypto Custodians: Bloomberg

Bitcoin
$31,038.70+1.07%
Ethereum
$1,906.71+1.98%
Binance Coin
$240.62+1.80%
XRP
$0.47916266+1.41%
Cardano
$0.29805700+8.08%
Dogecoin
$0.06639967+3.85%
Solana
$19.21+6.96%
Litecoin
$101.60+19.12%
Tron
$0.07639273+2.44%
Polkadot
$5.18+3.69%
Polygon
$0.66679666+4.63%
Bitcoin Cash
$308.63+25.13%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$31,020.55+1.00%
Avalanche
$13.26+3.10%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000758+2.18%
Binance USD
$0.99819957-0.36%
Uniswap
$5.24+4.45%
Chainlink
$6.25+2.70%
Monero
$168.04+2.09%
Stellar
$0.11174500+9.68%
Ethereum Classic
$20.86+14.04%
Cosmos
$9.40-0.26%
Internet Computer
$4.20+2.50%
Lido DAO
$2.01+4.46%
Filecoin
$4.03+3.55%
Hedera
$0.05108754+2.46%
Quant
$109.48+3.24%
Aptos
$7.41+0.57%
Arbitrum
$1.17+0.99%
Crypto.com
$0.05686402+1.53%
VeChain
$0.02005299+4.74%
NEAR Protocol
$1.44+3.26%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00-0.20%
Aave
$68.38+2.38%
Stacks
$0.71049323-0.89%
The Graph
$0.10765269+3.50%
Algorand
$0.12386554+0.88%
Elrond
$35.05+3.15%
Fantom
$0.31323119+2.50%
ApeCoin
$2.31+2.55%
Optimism
$1.31+5.37%
EOS
$0.75211500+9.37%
Bitcoin SV
$42.63+11.45%
The Sandbox
$0.42459407+2.99%
Immutable X
$0.75547409+5.94%
Tezos
$0.82448400+6.40%
eCash
$0.00003950+71.35%
Render Token
$2.08+3.24%
Rocket Pool
$37.92+2.22%
Synthetix
$2.30-2.71%
Theta
$0.73363296+3.09%
Maker
$800.57+12.98%
Decentraland
$0.38810156+4.41%
Axie Infinity
$5.97+4.09%
NEO
$9.65+8.33%
Curve DAO Token
$0.76187013+5.46%
Injective Protocol
$8.05+1.45%
Gala
$0.02517715+2.69%
Kava.io
$0.97188938+0.83%
BitDAO
$0.40073837+3.92%
Flow
$0.54801973+4.76%
Luna Classic
$0.00008859+1.49%
IOTA
$0.18262524+2.26%
PAX Gold
$1,893.68+0.15%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+1.69%
Mina
$0.48235212+2.58%
Dash
$38.01+9.98%
Chiliz
$0.07655494+1.71%
Compound
$57.12+4.65%
Woo Network
$0.22730520+5.47%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.88667758-0.13%
Nexo
$0.64346243+0.98%
Zilliqa
$0.02119582+7.04%
dYdX
$2.03+1.43%
PancakeSwap
$1.58+5.14%
THORChain
$1.03+3.61%
1inch Network
$0.32421567+4.31%
Gnosis
$115.78+0.67%
Basic Attention Token
$0.20064100+5.35%
Enjin
$0.29837311+2.36%
Convex Finance
$3.69+2.50%
Loopring
$0.23238027+3.63%
Mask Network
$3.52+0.50%
Zcash
$33.66+12.20%
Qtum
$2.72+15.70%
Flare
$0.01500108+0.64%
NEM
$0.02925498+4.91%
FLOKI
$0.00002639+7.02%
Bitcoin Gold
$14.87+11.24%
BLUR
$0.35220690-0.13%
Illuvium
$45.86+1.27%
Holo
$0.00138649+2.74%
Decred
$16.06+0.81%
Oasis Network
$0.04876249+1.80%
EthereumPoW
$2.23+14.70%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.31+6.60%
Fetch.ai
$0.22942960+2.22%
Ravencoin
$0.01990896+6.62%
Kusama
$25.74+2.64%
Stepn
$0.22595975+2.84%
Celo
$0.45305792+2.29%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+5.30%
Yearn Finance
$6,615.87+3.72%
JasmyCoin
$0.00432344+0.43%
SXP
$0.36645078+1.98%
Waves
$2.06+7.31%
ICON
$0.21304281+3.36%
Astar
$0.04540696-0.87%
Helium
$1.41+2.12%
Balancer
$4.70+1.16%
Audius
$0.18552687+1.03%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.63789966+2.24%
Ankr
$0.02338429+1.35%
IoTeX
$0.02000405+3.33%
Golem
$0.18485736+2.04%
0x
$0.21258490+5.64%
Moonbeam
$0.25634636+1.53%
SafePal
$0.45799913-0.11%
Siacoin
$0.00325921+6.78%
Band Protocol
$1.26+4.11%
Aragon
$3.99+0.58%
Harmony
$0.01295119+4.12%
Wax
$0.04740684+2.87%
Ocean Protocol
$0.32886783+1.59%
Biconomy
$0.24678729+2.73%
Joe
$0.39906742+3.29%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18467009+0.73%
Synapse
$0.69941013+6.30%
Sushiswap
$0.68419805+5.52%
Livepeer
$4.64+9.94%
Skale
$0.02808658+5.36%
Gains Network
$4.15+3.32%
Axelar
$0.39641394+1.62%
TerraUSD
$0.01251512+1.99%
Horizen
$8.60+21.95%
DigiByte
$0.00728893+5.89%
Stargate Finance
$0.58052410+3.62%
Lisk
$0.81047842+1.64%
Amp
$0.00207930+0.09%
UMA Protocol
$1.61+3.56%
Braintrust
$0.46393799-1.90%
Polymath Network
$0.12790000+5.27%
Cartesi
$0.15235328+4.32%
Kyber Network
$0.56606557+5.00%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02059488-2.10%
OriginTrail
$0.26124282-0.93%
Nervos Network
$0.00293457+3.78%
iExec RLC
$1.34+1.82%
Celer Network
$0.01696382+4.32%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-0.21%
Nano
$0.69739480+2.30%
OMG Network
$0.65508060+3.79%
Syscoin
$0.12874412-0.31%
API3
$1.04+3.02%
MetisDAO
$20.70+1.60%
PlayDapp
$0.15508170+2.08%
Liquity
$0.93237163+3.16%
Numeraire
$13.16+1.65%
Radicle
$1.64+1.98%
Coin98
$0.15310072+4.29%
SPACE ID
$0.28445500+4.07%
Steem
$0.17898059+2.01%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.05+5.63%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.23+1.69%
Dent
$0.00080220+4.49%
Merit Circle
$0.19114072+0.62%
Chromia
$0.12906007+3.48%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00171243+1.16%
Gitcoin
$1.16+3.63%
Secret
$0.32825827+1.07%
Celsius
$0.16161073+37.98%
Civic
$0.08397592+3.32%
Hashflow
$0.38368258+3.31%
WINkLink
$0.00006755+1.87%
NKN
$0.09804618+4.22%
Ren
$0.06348394+4.74%
Marlin
$0.00783021+2.31%
Powerledger
$0.14647027+3.70%
COTI
$0.05130134+6.60%
MOBOX
$0.30536585+1.37%
Keep Network
$0.10925079+2.70%
Bifrost
$0.04697331+0.34%
Request
$0.07768347+1.44%
Bancor
$0.39101013+2.79%
Galxe
$1.26+1.92%
Spell Token
$0.00048158+4.39%
ARPA
$0.05580517+0.73%
LCX
$0.06996601-1.78%
Serum
$0.14283500-1.96%
Sun Token
$0.00558019-0.39%
Aavegotchi
$0.96539810-0.68%
CEEK VR
$0.05696697+1.38%
Raydium
$0.21472983-0.70%
Boba Network
$0.13604612+3.91%
XYO Network
$0.00362655-0.02%
Verge
$0.00274847-7.02%
Voyager Token
$0.15432164+15.48%
TrueFi
$0.04251395+2.00%
Adventure Gold
$0.57599288-2.76%
Badger DAO
$2.26+2.23%
Stormx
$0.00392090+3.12%
WazirX
$0.09431725+2.66%
Index Chain
$0.05841728+1.57%
SuperRare
$0.06937620+1.31%
Storj
$0.29410647+4.64%
Alien Worlds
$0.01152145+2.81%
Origin Protocol
$0.08153237+4.19%
Reef
$0.00176067+5.23%
Moonriver
$5.69+1.75%
RACA
$0.00011723+1.55%
Saitama
$0.00086006-2.57%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52849114+6.70%
GAS
$2.64+4.45%
LooksRare
$0.06089084-0.00%
BarnBridge
$3.42+6.29%
Polkastarter
$0.31580322+1.95%
MXC
$0.01276860-0.63%
Orchid
$0.05170173+2.01%
Augur
$3.61-9.65%
Onyxcoin
$0.00117810+1.69%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15278256+1.75%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.53%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13710616-4.91%
Keep3rV1
$55.27+0.23%
Alchemix
$14.35+0.92%
DIA
$0.24982002+2.05%
Enzyme
$17.53+1.42%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23790754+0.94%
Quickswap
$52.94-3.35%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.46+4.72%
Blue Zelle
$0.05807390+4.07%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15271451+1.39%
CLV
$0.03688861+0.19%
district0x
$0.02710000+15.56%
Star Atlas
$0.00160808+2.13%
Harvest Finance
$24.90+0.79%
Stafi
$0.29498385+0.90%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00393055+4.41%
Rarible
$1.19+5.86%
Tokemak
$0.66893645-1.05%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01299155+0.71%
Quantstamp
$0.01238602+1.31%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03227720-0.92%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$2.14+23.92%
Pepe
$0.00000170+6.48%
Threshold
$0.02260851+0.52%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10510159+3.13%
Tether
$0.99809759-0.38%
USD Coin
$0.99839691-0.35%
Dai
$0.99789879-0.42%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Citigroup Reviews Partnership With Metaco, in Talks With Other Crypto Custodians: Bloomberg

Citigroup has started discussions with other crypto custody partners, according to the report.

By Oliver Knight
AccessTimeIconJun 30, 2023 at 12:22 p.m. UTC
Citigroup reviews Metaco partnership (Miquel Parera/Unsplash)

Citigroup reviews Metaco partnership (Miquel Parera/Unsplash)

Banking giant Citigroup (C) is reviewing its partnership with Metaco a month after Ripple Labs announced that it has agreed to acquire the crypto custody firm for $250 million, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Citigroup has now started talks with several other custody providers, the report added.

Ripple announced the acquisition of Metaco in May. The deal announcement came on the back of Ripple's ongoing legal tussle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is estimated to cost the blockchain firm around $200 million.

Citigroup initially selected Metaco as its custody partner in June last year as it looked to expand into tokenized securities and other blockchain-related products.

Neither Citigroup or Metaco immediately responded to CoinDesk's request for comment.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Oliver Knight
Oliver Knight

Oliver Knight is a CoinDesk reporter based between London and Lisbon. He does not own any crypto.

Follow @OKnightCrypto on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
CitigroupMetacoCustody