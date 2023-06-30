Celsius to Potentially Sell More Than $170M in ADA, MATIC, SOL and Altcoins for BTC, ETH
Court documents from last November give a rough picture of the lender’s altcoin holdings.
Crypto lending company Celsius may begin selling its major holdings in Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL) and a handful of other altcoins on July 1 following approval by the judge overseeing its bankruptcy proceedings.
According to court documents from last December, Celsius controlled 90 million MATIC, 103 million ADA, 161,000 SOL, 3.3 million LINK, 1.8 million polkadot (DOT), 200,000 litecoin (LTC) and 106,000 AAVE on November 25, 2022. It was not entirely clear what the company’s current positions are in those assets and how much of those are to be excluded from the sale.
Those positions were cumulatively worth over $170 million at press time. Celsius has millions of dollars more in stablecoins as well as 650 million of its own CEL token. That tranche is theoretically worth nearly $100 million, according to Coinmarketcap, but it was unclear whether Celsius could liquidate its native asset.
Nevertheless, bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn’s all-clear means Celsius will soon begin exiting many of its positions in favor of bitcoin and ether, the two assets that will ultimately be distributed to creditors who have waited nearly a year for their money back.
Celsius “may sell or convert any non-BTC and non-ETH cryptocurrency, crypto tokens, or other cryptocurrency assets other than such tokens that are associated with Withhold or Custody accounts … to BTC or ETH commencing on or after July 1, 2023,” Judge Glenn’s ruling said.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.