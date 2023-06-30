Applied Digital Stock Surges 12% After Announcing Its Third AI Deal

Bitcoin
$30,390.99-0.42%
Ethereum
$1,922.05+3.53%
Binance Coin
$240.32+2.81%
XRP
$0.47420852-0.12%
Cardano
$0.28536000+3.96%
Dogecoin
$0.06593024+4.33%
Litecoin
$105.59+24.64%
Solana
$19.11+7.71%
Tron
$0.07586118+1.88%
Polkadot
$5.12+2.74%
Polygon
$0.65712296+4.77%
Bitcoin Cash
$304.97+23.38%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,480.72+0.10%
Avalanche
$12.92+1.68%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000750+2.51%
Binance USD
$0.99966348-0.01%
Uniswap
$5.24+5.84%
Chainlink
$6.28+5.88%
Monero
$167.22+2.91%
Stellar
$0.11207700+9.39%
Ethereum Classic
$19.73+9.68%
Cosmos
$9.19+0.53%
Internet Computer
$4.10+1.88%
Lido DAO
$2.00+6.73%
Filecoin
$3.91+1.99%
Hedera
$0.05008258+3.43%
Quant
$107.35+0.65%
Aptos
$7.18-0.55%
Crypto.com
$0.05631000+1.74%
Arbitrum
$1.14+0.62%
VeChain
$0.01943132+2.26%
NEAR Protocol
$1.37+1.12%
Aave
$69.46+10.29%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99786660-0.76%
The Graph
$0.10444644+2.34%
Stacks
$0.67644076-2.54%
Elrond
$34.69+3.09%
Algorand
$0.12008455-0.15%
Optimism
$1.33+8.55%
Fantom
$0.30202614+0.80%
EOS
$0.74690000+9.24%
ApeCoin
$2.22-0.69%
Bitcoin SV
$42.09+11.02%
The Sandbox
$0.41186914+1.46%
Immutable X
$0.73954893+5.47%
Rocket Pool
$38.76+6.12%
Render Token
$2.04+1.93%
Tezos
$0.79925600+3.68%
Maker
$817.65+17.18%
Synthetix
$2.30+3.00%
Theta
$0.71768219+2.84%
Decentraland
$0.38182823+3.55%
eCash
$0.00003553+52.73%
Axie Infinity
$5.90+3.88%
NEO
$9.44+7.71%
Curve DAO Token
$0.76859989+8.27%
Injective Protocol
$8.09+2.88%
Gala
$0.02434478+0.79%
Kava.io
$0.96650933+3.41%
BitDAO
$0.39946945+4.27%
Flow
$0.53980861+4.58%
IOTA
$0.18188950+2.38%
Luna Classic
$0.00008612-0.63%
PAX Gold
$1,901.51+0.54%
BitTorrent
$0.00000047+2.48%
Mina
$0.48282590+4.66%
Dash
$37.67+9.81%
Chiliz
$0.07496609+1.34%
Compound
$57.64+12.57%
Woo Network
$0.22334488+7.08%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.87130290-0.53%
Nexo
$0.63921628+0.36%
Zilliqa
$0.02088033+6.36%
dYdX
$2.03+3.60%
PancakeSwap
$1.56+4.65%
THORChain
$1.02+3.43%
Gnosis
$116.96+3.37%
1inch Network
$0.31386724+2.29%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19825600+5.19%
Convex Finance
$3.74+5.80%
Enjin
$0.29186735+3.65%
Loopring
$0.22938985+3.50%
Zcash
$33.34+13.66%
Mask Network
$3.40+0.18%
Qtum
$2.64+14.31%
Flare
$0.01472542+0.02%
Bitcoin Gold
$15.45+16.17%
FLOKI
$0.00002679+10.19%
NEM
$0.02857985+4.21%
Illuvium
$45.74+2.32%
BLUR
$0.33742202-2.37%
Oasis Network
$0.04817398+3.58%
Decred
$15.81+2.89%
Holo
$0.00135343+1.40%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.22+7.93%
Ravencoin
$0.01979808+7.56%
Fetch.ai
$0.22434647+2.37%
EthereumPoW
$2.15+13.06%
Kusama
$25.14+0.69%
Celo
$0.44370701+2.73%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.82%
Stepn
$0.21661293+0.14%
Yearn Finance
$6,586.01+4.07%
Balancer
$4.88+6.06%
JasmyCoin
$0.00414768-2.54%
SXP
$0.35229662-1.38%
ICON
$0.20845235+2.65%
Helium
$1.37+1.35%
Waves
$1.97+2.69%
Astar
$0.04357460-1.14%
Audius
$0.18218425+1.29%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.62363002+2.47%
IoTeX
$0.01984372+4.23%
Ankr
$0.02259552-0.12%
Golem
$0.18185936+1.61%
0x
$0.21038601+4.46%
SafePal
$0.46271739+3.70%
Moonbeam
$0.25533344+3.10%
Siacoin
$0.00311169+3.89%
Aragon
$3.99+2.65%
Band Protocol
$1.25+4.56%
Harmony
$0.01264293+3.74%
Wax
$0.04642393+1.20%
Ocean Protocol
$0.31716029+0.12%
Biconomy
$0.23971367+2.49%
Livepeer
$4.82+16.03%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18364012-0.56%
Joe
$0.39001524+2.56%
Sushiswap
$0.67795996+4.29%
Synapse
$0.68155012+3.86%
Horizen
$9.23+34.13%
Gains Network
$4.14+3.10%
Skale
$0.02758031+6.40%
Axelar
$0.38753843-3.72%
TerraUSD
$0.01225098+0.48%
DigiByte
$0.00718842+6.87%
UMA Protocol
$1.60+4.01%
Stargate Finance
$0.56456122+0.66%
Amp
$0.00205324-1.45%
Lisk
$0.79574635+1.39%
Cartesi
$0.15281560+6.96%
Polymath Network
$0.12329679+1.98%
Braintrust
$0.42896116-5.85%
Kyber Network
$0.55967800+5.86%
OriginTrail
$0.25847425+0.30%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01988343-1.67%
Nervos Network
$0.00291799+3.91%
iExec RLC
$1.32+2.45%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017+1.63%
Celer Network
$0.01659738+4.24%
Nano
$0.70235493+5.92%
OMG Network
$0.64875816+3.71%
MetisDAO
$20.83+2.86%
API3
$1.04+5.79%
Syscoin
$0.12524279+0.78%
PlayDapp
$0.15111137+0.65%
Liquity
$0.91337481+2.25%
Numeraire
$13.14+3.63%
Radicle
$1.63+3.34%
Coin98
$0.15172461+6.13%
SPACE ID
$0.27324323-0.24%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Steem
$0.17743462+2.19%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.18+0.31%
Dent
$0.00078851+4.00%
Merit Circle
$0.19004489+2.41%
My Neighbor Alice
$1.02+4.93%
Chromia
$0.12742434+4.39%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00168744+0.65%
Gitcoin
$1.13+2.87%
Secret
$0.32264569+2.75%
Hashflow
$0.37882227+5.13%
Civic
$0.08248217+2.96%
Celsius
$0.15529174+30.25%
WINkLink
$0.00006707+2.29%
NKN
$0.09642279+3.95%
Ren
$0.06265393+4.46%
Marlin
$0.00772118+2.38%
COTI
$0.05079665+7.20%
Powerledger
$0.14253413+2.36%
MOBOX
$0.29907367+0.74%
Keep Network
$0.10838803+1.17%
Request
$0.07647359+1.40%
Bifrost
$0.04608042+1.65%
Bancor
$0.38770640+3.94%
Galxe
$1.22+2.09%
Spell Token
$0.00047128+3.50%
LCX
$0.07050801+0.55%
Sun Token
$0.00551845-0.37%
ARPA
$0.05345026-0.63%
Serum
$0.13918834-9.47%
Aavegotchi
$0.93254892-2.87%
Adventure Gold
$0.60357966+6.09%
CEEK VR
$0.05610436-1.69%
Boba Network
$0.13450139+0.95%
Raydium
$0.20991742-9.20%
TrueFi
$0.04248158+3.65%
XYO Network
$0.00356237-2.18%
Voyager Token
$0.15058921+7.67%
Verge
$0.00265433-12.60%
Badger DAO
$2.23+0.88%
Storj
$0.30054988+8.63%
Index Chain
$0.05830880+4.09%
Stormx
$0.00386879+3.79%
SuperRare
$0.06828145+1.17%
WazirX
$0.09143934+1.17%
Alien Worlds
$0.01136027+2.86%
Origin Protocol
$0.07995962+3.76%
Reef
$0.00173704+5.36%
Moonriver
$5.60+2.09%
RACA
$0.00011533-0.34%
Saitama
$0.00084931-1.68%
Perpetual Protocol
$0.52151469+7.43%
GAS
$2.58+3.33%
LooksRare
$0.05888313-0.13%
BarnBridge
$3.31-5.26%
Polkastarter
$0.30697012+0.78%
MXC
$0.01240870-4.03%
Orchid
$0.05095666+2.61%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15024705+8.24%
Onyxcoin
$0.00115742-0.36%
Augur
$3.49-9.16%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14852782+0.54%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.34%
Keep3rV1
$54.46+1.25%
Alchemix
$14.24+0.70%
DIA
$0.24756921+3.19%
Enzyme
$16.97-0.02%
League of Kingdoms Arena
$0.23371207+1.53%
Quickswap
$51.85-0.07%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.47+2.01%
Blue Zelle
$0.05685968+5.32%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14901456+0.79%
CLV
$0.03631894-0.78%
district0x
$0.02670000+14.94%
Star Atlas
$0.00158656+0.76%
Stafi
$0.29291881+2.30%
Harvest Finance
$24.50+1.16%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00379585-1.24%
Rarible
$1.15+0.61%
Tokemak
$0.69616405+2.83%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01302759+1.72%
Quantstamp
$0.01222763+0.60%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03128162-6.46%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$2.03-2.82%
Pepe
$0.00000165+6.96%
Threshold
$0.02246792+2.24%
Mines of Dalarnia
$0.10349304+4.29%
Tether
$0.99946508-0.03%
USD Coin
$0.99985968-0.00%
Dai
$0.99945018-0.02%
Applied Digital Stock Surges 12% After Announcing Its Third AI Deal

Applied Digital will be deploying HPE's Cray XD supercomputers in its AI cloud service.

By Eliza Gkritsi
AccessTimeIconJun 30, 2023 at 7:16 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 30, 2023 at 7:42 p.m. UTC
Shares of Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), a Texas bitcoin mining and data center firm, surged 12% on Friday, as the firm announced its third deal in the field of artificial intelligence (AI).

Under the partnership, Applied Digital's AI cloud service will use supercomputers designed by Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HEP) and built using NVIDIA H100 graphics processing units (GPUs), according to a Friday press release.

The HPE Cray XD supercomputers will "enhance" Applied Digital's AI Cloud service and "efficiently support critical workloads such as AI, machine learning, rendering, and HPC [high-performance computing] tasks involving digital modeling and simulation," the press release said.

Applied Digital has so far announced two hosting deals for AI loads that could bring in as much as $640 million in revenues over the next 36 months.

Bitcoin miners are increasingly looking into AI to shore up their revenues, which have been hurt by a slump in bitcoin prices and increased network difficulty. Earlier today, Canada's HIve Blockchain (HIVE) detailed a strategy to train enterprise large language models with its GPU fleet.

Read more: Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Revives High-Performance Computing Strategy Amid Booming Interest in AI

"This partnership comes at a pivotal time for our company as we continue to expand our current capacity pipeline of up to 200MW [megawatts] for our HPC data centers," said Applied Digital CEO Wes Cummins in the press release.

Applied Digital has developed a 9 MW facility in Jamestown, N.D., custom-built for GPUs. It plans to increase its capacity for high-performance computing hosting to 200 MW.

On June 20, HPE announced its supercomputing-as-a-service offering, which allows customers to access supercomputing on the cloud, without building the infrastructure, to train and operate large language models. It is one of the last companies standing in the supercomputing arena according to industry publication HPC Wire, along with tech giants like Google, IBM (IBM), Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA).

Edited by James Rubin.

