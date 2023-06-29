Ex-Genesis CEO Michael Moro to Head Crypto Derivatives Exchange Startup

“The old model of custody, trading and settlement all in a box is done, but people are used to the central limit order book, fast matching and all of that stuff that offers a better trading experience,” Moro said in an interview with CoinDesk. “So we started building a really fast matching engine that’s off chain, in order to marry that with Qredo’s on-chain custody in terms of MPC [multi-party computation] technology, and get the best of both worlds.”