Canadian ETF Issuer 3iQ to Work With Coinbase to Offer ETH Staking in Its Funds
Coinbase will provide the necessary infrastructure and serve as a custodian.
Toronto-based digital asset manager 3iQ will start offering ether (ETH) staking in its Ether Fund and Ether ETF, making it the first ETF issuer in North America to allow for this investment strategy, the company announced Wednesday. The feature will be available on or about Aug. 28.
Coinbase (COIN) will provide the necessary staking infrastructure to support the staking and serve as a custodian, the announcement said. This comes as the U.S.-based crypto exchange is doubling down on its business in Canada amid regulatory uncertainty in the U.S.
“While staying true to the investment objectives of the Funds, we believe that commencing ETH staking offers the best of both worlds to our investors – providing additional yield while eliminating the complexities of directly handling digital assets,” Fred Pye, Chairman and CEO of 3iQ, said in a statement.
Staking a crypto asset lets investors earn passive income by allowing the asset to be locked up to participate in running the blockchain and maintaining its security, similar to putting money in a high-yield savings account. Ether staking surged in May after Ethereum implemented the Shapella or Shanghai upgrade.
In 2020, 3iQ launched its Ether Fund and Bitcoin Fund on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.