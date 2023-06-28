Crypto Exchange KuCoin to Introduce Mandatory ID Checks Next Month
As of July 15, new customers will be required to complete identification checks to use KuCoin's services.
Cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin said it will introduce mandatory know-your-customer (KYC) checks next month.
Starting July 15, new customers will be required to complete a KYC process to start using KuCoin's services, the exchange said on Wednesday. Existing customers who do not complete KYC will not be able to trade or make deposits.
Crypto exchanges have been met with criticism for perceived lax KYC checks, with regulators saying that these help fuel fraud, money laundering and terrorist financing.
KuCoin, which said it had over 27 million users as of end-2022, is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges with 24-hour trading volume of $531 million, according to data by CoinGecko.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.