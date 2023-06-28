Binance EUR Banking Partner to Halt Support of the Crypto Exchange in September

Bitcoin
$30,150.24-1.17%
Ethereum
$1,833.84-1.83%
Binance Coin
$232.00-1.63%
XRP
$0.46394612-3.39%
Cardano
$0.26804800-4.55%
Dogecoin
$0.06278728-3.31%
Tron
$0.07368556-0.62%
Solana
$16.04-1.11%
Polkadot
$4.90-2.61%
Litecoin
$83.44-4.06%
Polygon
$0.61515694-5.21%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,094.72-1.82%
Bitcoin Cash
$227.58+0.08%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000725-3.78%
Avalanche
$12.33-5.62%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.02%
Uniswap
$4.84-6.43%
Chainlink
$5.82-5.02%
Monero
$164.72-1.49%
Stellar
$0.10143100-0.76%
Cosmos
$9.13-2.27%
Ethereum Classic
$17.57-4.79%
Internet Computer
$4.05-4.53%
Filecoin
$3.80-4.47%
Lido DAO
$1.87-2.82%
Hedera
$0.04780023-4.03%
Quant
$103.50-2.56%
Aptos
$6.95-4.91%
Arbitrum
$1.13-4.96%
Crypto.com
$0.05512877-2.15%
VeChain
$0.01811900-3.69%
NEAR Protocol
$1.36-6.43%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99999892+0.35%
Stacks
$0.69094282-0.90%
The Graph
$0.10196839-4.81%
Algorand
$0.11893655-4.87%
Aave
$59.47-6.38%
Elrond
$32.58-2.91%
Fantom
$0.29739949-3.44%
ApeCoin
$2.21-2.78%
Optimism
$1.23-4.17%
The Sandbox
$0.39945506-5.55%
EOS
$0.67079000-5.66%
Immutable X
$0.71038497-4.03%
Bitcoin SV
$37.10-1.95%
Tezos
$0.76270000-4.44%
Theta
$0.69928485-4.91%
Decentraland
$0.36236538-5.07%
Synthetix
$2.06-1.29%
Axie Infinity
$5.53-4.99%
Maker
$677.51-0.53%
Injective Protocol
$7.54+1.16%
NEO
$8.52-5.00%
Curve DAO Token
$0.65950716-3.62%
Gala
$0.02330783-7.17%
Kava.io
$0.92107753-3.80%
Flow
$0.51458537-6.97%
Luna Classic
$0.00008547-5.48%
IOTA
$0.17533586-3.17%
PAX Gold
$1,895.08-0.43%
BitTorrent
$0.00000046-2.81%
eCash
$0.00002226-4.95%
Mina
$0.45991727-5.38%
Chiliz
$0.07322343-3.94%
Dash
$33.90-4.75%
Woo Network
$0.21599478-4.14%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.88780315-2.59%
Nexo
$0.62518986-2.18%
Zilliqa
$0.01913563-5.37%
dYdX
$1.88-3.89%
PancakeSwap
$1.47-4.10%
THORChain
$0.95362321-4.08%
Enjin
$0.27822151-4.67%
Mask Network
$3.37-3.53%
Basic Attention Token
$0.18483000-5.21%
Compound
$40.12-4.06%
Flare
$0.01455764-6.33%
Loopring
$0.21841141-4.62%
Convex Finance
$3.47-3.98%
BLUR
$0.34488806-5.74%
Illuvium
$44.33-4.09%
Zcash
$28.99-3.24%
NEM
$0.02723227-5.78%
Qtum
$2.28-7.07%
FLOKI
$0.00002399-6.60%
Holo
$0.00131660-3.85%
Oasis Network
$0.04648542-5.31%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.32-2.60%
Decred
$14.81+1.69%
Fetch.ai
$0.21559047-6.20%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-6.17%
Kusama
$24.54-3.77%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.44-4.90%
Ravencoin
$0.01821353-4.10%
Celo
$0.43140110-5.21%
Stepn
$0.21070887-6.71%
EthereumPoW
$1.88-8.06%
Yearn Finance
$6,121.69-4.08%
JasmyCoin
$0.00416148-5.96%
SXP
$0.34916151-7.87%
Helium
$1.35+12.26%
ICON
$0.20126808-4.43%
Waves
$1.92-5.93%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.60414660-6.04%
Ankr
$0.02227226-5.58%
Audius
$0.17247313-6.73%
IoTeX
$0.01892251-4.12%
Moonbeam
$0.25165360-3.58%
0x
$0.19664263-8.22%
SafePal
$0.44899327-2.66%
Aragon
$3.86-1.89%
Siacoin
$0.00298170-1.17%
Band Protocol
$1.19-4.58%
Wax
$0.04512766-5.09%
Harmony
$0.01198845-7.16%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18299550+0.06%
Joe
$0.37292235-6.78%
Synapse
$0.64717104-7.05%
Sushiswap
$0.63000863-6.07%
Braintrust
$0.47668673-1.94%
Skale
$0.02611574-7.01%
Livepeer
$4.15-5.42%
Gains Network
$3.86-0.66%
TerraUSD
$0.01184259-7.28%
Lisk
$0.78292888-4.87%
Amp
$0.00200538-3.93%
Stargate Finance
$0.54383635-9.29%
UMA Protocol
$1.52-4.92%
DigiByte
$0.00672622-3.06%
Polymath Network
$0.11990000-5.52%
Cartesi
$0.14145383-6.08%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02051781-6.75%
Kyber Network
$0.52528041-4.89%
iExec RLC
$1.29-6.25%
Nervos Network
$0.00274936-4.26%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017-4.56%
Nano
$0.67437575-3.67%
Syscoin
$0.12489755-6.46%
MetisDAO
$20.01-4.09%
OMG Network
$0.61052069-5.64%
SPACE ID
$0.27727912-6.14%
Numeraire
$12.49-6.00%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.16-3.32%
Steem
$0.17080077-5.38%
Dent
$0.00075032-4.94%
Chromia
$0.12262371-6.20%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00164970-6.20%
Secret
$0.31522040-7.29%
WINkLink
$0.00006614-1.74%
Civic
$0.07926502-5.80%
NKN
$0.09225171-5.52%
Bifrost
$0.04628111-2.71%
MOBOX
$0.29316902-5.71%
Ren
$0.05839828-6.57%
Request
$0.07497785-3.35%
COTI
$0.04734178-5.84%
Keep Network
$0.10442916-5.16%
Bancor
$0.37077834-4.25%
Spell Token
$0.00044993-5.32%
Sun Token
$0.00556379-2.63%
Serum
$0.13528246+5.63%
Verge
$0.00291230+44.69%
Celsius
$0.11278845+0.19%
XYO Network
$0.00361586-1.11%
CEEK VR
$0.05479745-4.25%
Raydium
$0.21057242+8.85%
Adventure Gold
$0.56034208+11.16%
Index Chain
$0.05710732-4.75%
SuperRare
$0.06677607-5.88%
Stormx
$0.00373302-5.51%
Storj
$0.28449096+4.82%
WazirX
$0.08953259-5.77%
Saitama
$0.00088790-0.65%
Moonriver
$5.55-4.93%
Augur
$4.77-2.32%
RACA
$0.00011355-3.81%
Reef
$0.00164162-6.00%
Voyager Token
$0.12598805-6.50%
GAS
$2.47-3.83%
LooksRare
$0.05913336-10.66%
Polkastarter
$0.30450863-2.96%
Orchid
$0.04976202-7.37%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.13989018-2.45%
Yield Guild Games
$0.14746195-6.59%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.91%
Enzyme
$16.57-6.58%
Quickswap
$51.11-4.52%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14725108-3.86%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.31-4.60%
Blue Zelle
$0.05389985-6.94%
CLV
$0.03512931-5.92%
Star Atlas
$0.00154484-3.72%
district0x
$0.02296676-17.09%
Stafi
$0.28595043-3.15%
Harvest Finance
$23.95-5.19%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00366409-2.06%
Rarible
$1.12-7.12%
Tokemak
$0.69193590-1.51%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01258520-1.93%
Quantstamp
$0.01281775+9.07%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03371097-10.74%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.82+40.98%
Pepe
$0.00000144-7.83%
Tether
$1.00+0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.05%
Dai
$0.99992547+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Binance EUR Banking Partner to Halt Support of the Crypto Exchange in September

The exchange recently announced a retreat from the U.K., Netherlands and Cyprus.

By Krisztian Sandor
AccessTimeIconJun 28, 2023 at 11:46 p.m. UTC
Founder/CEO of Binance Changpeng Zhao (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Founder/CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao (Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

Binance’s current EUR banking partner, Paysafe Payment Solutions Limited, will stop supporting the crypto exchange after September 25.

“Binance will be changing the provider for EUR deposits and withdrawals via Bank Transfer (SEPA). Our current partner, Paysafe, will no longer be providing these services to Binance users from 25th September 2023,” a spokesperson for the exchange told CoinDesk in an email.

“At that time, our users will need to update the banking details used to deposit to their Binance accounts and may be required to accept new terms and conditions to continue using SEPA services after this date.”

SEPA, the short form of Single Euro Payments Area, is the European Union’s integrated, cross-border payment network for euro transactions.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Binance notification to users (Binance)

The development comes as Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume, has faced backlash from financial regulators in Europe and the U.S.

Earlier this month, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) sued Binance, Binance.US and CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao for violating multiple federal securities laws, including allegations of offering unregistered securities and commingling customer funds.

Since then, the exchange has announced a retreat from the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Cyprus, while Belgium’s market watchdog ordered Binance to halt offering crypto services in the country.

In February 2022, U.K’s financial regulator expressed concern over Binance gaining access to the country's primary payments network after the exchange secured a deal with Paysafe, the Financial Times reported.

Read More: FCA Concerned Over Binance Gaining Access to UK Payment Network: Report

Edited by James Rubin.



DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Krisztian Sandor

Krisztian Sandor is a reporter on the U.S. markets team focusing on stablecoins and institutional investment. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @sndr_krisztian on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.