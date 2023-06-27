TrueUSD Stablecoin Has $26k of Funds at ‘U.S. Depository Halting Withdrawals,’ Reserve Report Says
The stablecoin issuer said last week that it had “no exposure” to the failed crypto custodian Prime Trust.
TrueUSD (TUSD) stablecoin had a small amount of funds at a U.S. depository institution that was ordered to halt withdrawals, according to the token’s reserve report.
Attestation provider The Network Firm’s examination revealed on June 23 that $26,434 worth of TUSD backing assets “were held at a U.S. depository institution which has communicated to customers that the institution has been ordered by state regulators to halt deposits and withdrawals for fiat and digital asset accounts.” It added that $26,269 of the funds “relate to customer withdrawals for redeemed tokens.”
The Network Firm didn’t specify the U.S. institutions where the funds were held.
However, TUSD issuer previously said that it had “no exposure” to the imploded crypto custodian Prime Trust, which acted as the stablecoin’s banking partner in the U.S. The issuer tweeted it paused minting tokens via Prime Trust on June 10, adding that “minting and redemptions services remain unaffected” through other banking rails.
The token’s issuer didn’t return multiple requests for comment.
TUSD is the fifth largest dollar-pegged stablecoin with a $3.1 billion market capitalization, and a key piece of infrastructure for crypto market liquidity as the new favored stablecoin trading pair on crypto exchange Binance. The token’s intellectual property was acquired by a little-known Asian investor called Techteryx, while Archblock acts as an agent to manage the stablecoin.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.