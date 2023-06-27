Latin American Crypto Firm Ripio Approved to Operate in Spain as an Exchange

Bitcoin
$30,649.71+1.61%
Ethereum
$1,891.42+2.10%
Binance Coin
$238.38+1.25%
XRP
$0.48268493+1.09%
Cardano
$0.28709800+2.67%
Dogecoin
$0.06557650+1.45%
Tron
$0.07456540+1.48%
Solana
$16.67+3.05%
Litecoin
$88.13+1.30%
Polkadot
$5.11+0.48%
Polygon
$0.66725063+3.46%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$30,544.80+1.34%
Avalanche
$13.26+0.96%
Bitcoin Cash
$232.22+3.33%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000757-0.24%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.05%
Uniswap
$5.27-0.07%
Chainlink
$6.21+2.37%
Monero
$169.75+3.93%
Stellar
$0.10284000+12.38%
Cosmos
$9.36+1.72%
Ethereum Classic
$18.85+2.43%
Internet Computer
$4.33+2.49%
Filecoin
$4.03+2.14%
Lido DAO
$1.97+2.54%
Hedera
$0.05063239+1.94%
Quant
$107.21+1.27%
Arbitrum
$1.22+6.14%
Aptos
$7.43+0.90%
Crypto.com
$0.05664126+0.20%
NEAR Protocol
$1.49-1.56%
VeChain
$0.01873792+2.17%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99973348+0.31%
The Graph
$0.10965906+1.36%
Stacks
$0.70990064-2.58%
Algorand
$0.12736642-2.98%
Aave
$64.36+0.19%
Fantom
$0.31294858+0.49%
Elrond
$33.90+0.05%
ApeCoin
$2.33+0.40%
Optimism
$1.32+2.68%
The Sandbox
$0.42939364+1.64%
EOS
$0.72190000+1.33%
Immutable X
$0.75611791+3.16%
Tezos
$0.80637900+1.15%
Theta
$0.74649331+1.34%
Bitcoin SV
$37.23-0.80%
Decentraland
$0.38938538+3.35%
Axie Infinity
$5.89+3.44%
Synthetix
$2.12+0.85%
NEO
$9.13+3.46%
Gala
$0.02574759+0.96%
Maker
$689.29+0.21%
Injective Protocol
$7.62+2.90%
Curve DAO Token
$0.69428736+3.15%
Kava.io
$0.97430961-4.33%
Flow
$0.54584036+0.85%
Luna Classic
$0.00009163+0.27%
IOTA
$0.18438408+2.51%
PAX Gold
$1,903.83-0.01%
eCash
$0.00002384-0.65%
Mina
$0.49804030+0.90%
BitTorrent
$0.00000048-0.04%
Chiliz
$0.07730412+0.39%
Dash
$36.15-0.14%
Woo Network
$0.22661340+6.65%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.91965273+2.57%
Nexo
$0.64186807+0.45%
Zilliqa
$0.02051640+1.00%
dYdX
$1.99+3.42%
PancakeSwap
$1.55+1.68%
THORChain
$1.01+1.57%
Enjin
$0.29410714-0.48%
Basic Attention Token
$0.19646900+1.15%
Flare
$0.01559017-1.34%
Mask Network
$3.54+2.24%
Loopring
$0.23325540+1.51%
Compound
$42.11+16.89%
Convex Finance
$3.66+1.92%
BLUR
$0.37716113+14.10%
NEM
$0.02905253+0.83%
Illuvium
$46.90+2.05%
FLOKI
$0.00002603+0.63%
Qtum
$2.46+3.10%
Zcash
$30.22+0.48%
Oasis Network
$0.04993418+1.48%
Holo
$0.00139127+0.48%
Fetch.ai
$0.23050366+4.92%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.56+1.08%
Celo
$0.46705710-0.39%
Stepn
$0.23034563+1.40%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.000000000.50%
Ethereum Name Service
$8.97+3.07%
Kusama
$25.74+3.93%
Ravencoin
$0.01913188-0.28%
Decred
$14.62+3.36%
EthereumPoW
$2.04+2.59%
JasmyCoin
$0.00450876+2.53%
Yearn Finance
$6,462.43+2.50%
SXP
$0.37276517+2.45%
Waves
$2.11+2.76%
ICON
$0.21459449-0.20%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.65446180+0.27%
Ankr
$0.02411818-0.56%
Audius
$0.18642596-2.24%
IoTeX
$0.02003644+1.55%
0x
$0.21309258+3.65%
Moonbeam
$0.26470404+0.31%
Helium
$1.22-1.09%
SafePal
$0.46551974+2.50%
Band Protocol
$1.27+0.13%
Harmony
$0.01308031+2.49%
Aragon
$4.01+1.11%
Wax
$0.04782026-0.23%
Siacoin
$0.00306029+1.25%
Joe
$0.40306571+1.50%
Ribbon Finance
$0.18283042+0.87%
Synapse
$0.69073121+5.20%
Sushiswap
$0.68018256+0.91%
Skale
$0.02834239+2.15%
TerraUSD
$0.01289999-1.62%
Braintrust
$0.50809251-0.66%
Livepeer
$4.45+3.05%
Stargate Finance
$0.60746751+0.47%
Gains Network
$3.99+0.77%
Lisk
$0.82916635+0.58%
Amp
$0.00213520-0.29%
UMA Protocol
$1.62+0.40%
Polymath Network
$0.12860000+2.47%
DigiByte
$0.00699379+1.56%
Cartesi
$0.15102562+2.99%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02248998+2.98%
Kyber Network
$0.56111919+1.44%
iExec RLC
$1.39+3.46%
Nervos Network
$0.00293188+1.44%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000017+1.75%
Syscoin
$0.13298848+1.13%
Nano
$0.69719556+1.47%
OMG Network
$0.65457663-0.49%
MetisDAO
$20.95+3.24%
SPACE ID
$0.30569824-1.30%
Numeraire
$13.52+3.52%
Steem
$0.18217552+0.91%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.28+1.55%
NuCypher
$0.05996004-0.16%
Dent
$0.00080205+1.83%
Chromia
$0.13300830-0.04%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00174177+2.73%
Secret
$0.34053659+0.38%
Civic
$0.08483826+3.67%
WINkLink
$0.00006785+0.16%
NKN
$0.09954160+2.78%
Ren
$0.06355646+0.10%
MOBOX
$0.31086212+1.86%
Bifrost
$0.04844647+4.50%
COTI
$0.05064108+2.24%
Keep Network
$0.11020618-1.84%
Request
$0.07827796+1.12%
Bancor
$0.39149751+2.42%
Spell Token
$0.00048111+2.12%
Sun Token
$0.00575619+1.48%
Celsius
$0.11455398-5.53%
CEEK VR
$0.05793197+1.85%
Serum
$0.12869216+8.76%
XYO Network
$0.00373809+1.65%
Index Chain
$0.06082296+0.55%
SuperRare
$0.07173036+0.47%
Stormx
$0.00398460+2.17%
WazirX
$0.09361681+0.79%
Raydium
$0.19629573+1.17%
Moonriver
$5.88+3.10%
Reef
$0.00176544+2.31%
Voyager Token
$0.13542888+6.95%
RACA
$0.00011851+0.99%
Saitama
$0.00088693-0.73%
Augur
$4.95+0.51%
Storj
$0.27245328+2.33%
Adventure Gold
$0.49851131+6.11%
LooksRare
$0.06627324+5.61%
GAS
$2.59+2.34%
Orchid
$0.05385742+4.59%
Polkastarter
$0.31802820+1.44%
Verge
$0.00190296+18.69%
Yield Guild Games
$0.15954923+3.40%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14352798-1.74%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.41%
Enzyme
$17.89+1.19%
Quickswap
$54.25+0.17%
Blue Zelle
$0.05911409+3.01%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.45-0.66%
Alpaca Finance
$0.15386989+1.91%
CLV
$0.03783890+9.74%
Star Atlas
$0.00161989+0.05%
district0x
$0.02369300-14.77%
Harvest Finance
$25.42+2.52%
Stafi
$0.29691189+1.00%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00385019-1.90%
Rarible
$1.23+6.12%
Tokemak
$0.71349325+5.63%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01312309+2.90%
Quantstamp
$0.01187687+2.61%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03580981-4.84%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.31+8.14%
Pepe
$0.00000161+6.73%
Tether
$1.00+0.05%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.05%
Dai
$0.99995546+0.05%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Latin American Crypto Firm Ripio Approved to Operate in Spain as an Exchange

It’s the latest in a number of licenses to crypto companies granted by the Bank of Spain.

By Andrés Engler
AccessTimeIconJun 27, 2023 at 8:25 p.m. UTC
Ripio founder and CEO, Sebastian Serrano. (CoinDesk Archive)

Ripio founder and CEO, Sebastian Serrano. (CoinDesk Archive)

Latin American crypto services provider Ripio has obtained approval from the Bank of Spain to operate as a “provider of virtual currency exchange services for fiat currency and custody of digital wallets,” the company announced Tuesday.

“After much hard work, Ripio finally approved to operate in Spain,” Sebastián Serrano, CEO of Ripio, said in a tweet.

Bit2Me, a leading Spanish crypto exchange, was the first company in the sector to obtain a crypto license from the Bank of Spain, with Bitpanda, Crypto.com, Bitstamp and BVNK subsequently also receiving approval to operate there.

Founded in Argentina and also operating in Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Chile, Mexico and the United States, Ripio has 8 million users who transact $200 million per month, the company stated.

In June, Ripio was part of the launch of LaChain – a new layer one blockchain created using the Polygon Supernets platform, focused on responding to specific needs in Latin America and maintained by regional companies such as SenseiNode, Num Finance, Cedalio and Buenbit.

In September 2021, the company raised $50 million in a Series B funding round to expand in Latin America.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Andrés Engler

Andrés Engler is a CoinDesk editor based in Argentina, where he covers the Latin American crypto ecosystem. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @andresengler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.