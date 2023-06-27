Fireblocks Adds Support for Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Alibaba Cloud
The crypto infrastructure provider has so far helped over 50 major financial institutions transition into the digital asset space.
Cryptocurrency custody technology provider Fireblocks has started offering support for cloud service providers Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform, Alibaba Cloud, Thales and Securosus, the company announced Tuesday.
The moves are part of Fireblocks’ effort to make its services accessible to a wider range of businesses and allow it to serve a market of banks whose IT infrastructure is deployed on premise and cloud-based solutions, a spokesperson said.
With the new additions, the enterprise platform is covering the majority of the cloud industry's market share.
Fireblocks has so far brought over 50 major financial institutions into the digital asset space, including BNY Mellon, BNP Paribas and Australian bank ANZ Bank by providing infrastructure support. Clients also include Robinhood and fintech company Revolut.
In December, the Switzerland-based company received the Cryptocurrency Security Standard (CCSS), a first-of-its-kind certification that was built as a security standard for crypto wallets and custody.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.