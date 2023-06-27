Bitcoin
Finance

Bitfinex Launches Peer-to-Peer Trading Platform in Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela

Users will be able to buy and sell bitcoin, ether, USDT, EURT and XAUT.

By Andrés Engler
AccessTimeIconJun 27, 2023 at 3:42 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 27, 2023 at 3:44 p.m. UTC
Ethereum bitcoin

(Thought Catalog/Unsplash)

Crypto exchange Bitfinex launched a peer-to-peer trading platform in Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela, the company announced on Tuesday.

According to Bitfinex, users are now able to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), tether tokens denominated in euros (EURT) and US dollars (USDT), and Tether gold (XAUT) pegged to the price of gold. Customers can use a payment method and domestic currency of choice, the company added.

In May, Bitfinex made an undisclosed investment in Chilean crypto exchange OrionX with the aim of expanding its footprint in Latin America, while Tether – the issuer of stablecoin USDT – invested in an energy production and sustainable bitcoin mining facility in Uruguay.

In May 2022, Tether had launched its MXNT token pegged to Mexico's peso, in what had been its first move into the Latin American market.

Edited by Rosie Perper.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Andrés Engler

Andrés Engler is a CoinDesk editor based in Argentina, where he covers the Latin American crypto ecosystem. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @andresengler on Twitter

