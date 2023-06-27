Bitfinex Launches Peer-to-Peer Trading Platform in Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela
Users will be able to buy and sell bitcoin, ether, USDT, EURT and XAUT.
Crypto exchange Bitfinex launched a peer-to-peer trading platform in Argentina, Colombia and Venezuela, the company announced on Tuesday.
According to Bitfinex, users are now able to buy and sell bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), tether tokens denominated in euros (EURT) and US dollars (USDT), and Tether gold (XAUT) pegged to the price of gold. Customers can use a payment method and domestic currency of choice, the company added.
In May, Bitfinex made an undisclosed investment in Chilean crypto exchange OrionX with the aim of expanding its footprint in Latin America, while Tether – the issuer of stablecoin USDT – invested in an energy production and sustainable bitcoin mining facility in Uruguay.
In May 2022, Tether had launched its MXNT token pegged to Mexico's peso, in what had been its first move into the Latin American market.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.