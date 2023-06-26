Bitcoin Miner Hut 8 Secures Up to $50M in Loans From Coinbase
The first $15 million will be drawn shortly after closing the deal, while another $15 million is conditional on closing a merger.
Hut 8 Mining (HUT) has secured up to $50 million in loans from Coinbase Credit to fund its operations, which right now includes closing a highly anticipated merger with peer US Bitcoin Corp (USBTC), according to a Monday press release.
Coinbase (COIN) has been leaning into the institutional market, particularly with its plans to be the custodian for BlackRock's highly-publicized bitcoin exchange-traded fund, pending regulatory approval. In March, Coinbase acquired institutional digital asset manager One River.
Hut 8's new credit facility is made up of a $15 million term loan "which is expected to be funded at or shortly following closing," an option to draw an additional $20 million between one and two months later, and another $15 million within 15 business days after completing the merger with USBTC, the press release said.
Hut 8 shares did not move significantly in early Monday trading.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has accused Coinbase of operating an unregistered securities exchange in one of two recently-filed blockbuster lawsuits, the other one against Binance.
Coinbase Credit is one of the crypto exchange's subsidiaries, according to the firm's 2022 annual earnings report. In a previous filing, it is labeled as a "finance subsidiary."
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.