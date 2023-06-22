How Financial Advisors Can Navigate Crypto’s Turbulent Waters

In some ways, it’s expected. Crypto investors had a rough 2022: Faced with the inevitable growing pains of early-stage innovation and the shameless opportunists that always appear in emerging industries, many felt the effects of mismanaged funds and elite fraud. Bankruptcy hearings echoed with voices of investors who’d kept all of their metaphorical eggs in one basket, revealing to the courts that millions of dollars were lost in yield-bearing cryptos that they’d left sitting in one failed exchange. While it appears the industry has found its footing, the SEC may feel once bitten, twice shy.