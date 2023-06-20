Bitcoin Miner Iris Energy Revives High-Performance Computing Strategy Amid Booming Interest in AI
Miners are increasingly looking to fill data center space with AI and cloud computing.
Iris Energy (IREN) said it is reviving its strategy around hosting high-performance computing alongside bitcoin miners in a Tuesday press release, as interest in artificial intelligence (AI) continues to boom.
Several miners, including Applied Digital Corporation (APLD), Crusoe Energy and Hut 8 Mining (HUT), have recently branched out into other types of compute. Demand for data center space for AI is estimated to grow to $76 billion by 2028, with large language models such as OpenAI's ChatGPT becoming increasingly popular.
Iris Energy plans to increase its data center capacity to 9.1 exahash/second (EH/s) by early 2024, from its current 5.6 EH/s, the miner said.
"Significant time was invested in exploring" a strategy for high performance computing about three to four years ago, "including signing a strategic memorandum of understanding with Dell Technologies in March 2020 to test and develop potential data center solutions for energy intensive compute applications, including leveraging Dell Technologies’ HPC and artificial intelligence expertise," said Iris Energy.
Given recent developments, "the time may be right to expand into this sector," using either Iris Energy's existing sites or the ones under construction, the company said. The miner has procured items with long lead times to expand to build out another 100 megawatt (MW) facility, which would bring its mining hashrate to 13.6 EH/s if filled with mining rigs, said the press release.
Miners' access to cheap energy and data center infrastructure may make it seem like it would be easy for them to pivot to AI and cloud computing. However, the requirements of high-performance computing industries differ significantly from mining in terms of quality of operations, uptime and customer service.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.