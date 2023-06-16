DeFi Credit Protocol Concordia Raises $4M in Round Led by Tribe, Kraken

Concordia wants to make it easier for users to access and manage cross-chain liquidity and collateral. The protocol also offers users a simpler way to manage the collateral used for margin trading, a method of using borrowed money to buy or sell assets for a potential profit. Concordia users can manage that collateral from a single account and transfer assets from multiple blockchains without the need for wrapped tokens or bridges. The underlying application programming interface (API) architecture is modular – institutional investors, for example, could pick and choose what features they want to use. Developers who want to build using Concordia have access to the protocol’s shared pools of liquidity.