Crypto Lobbyists Ask SEC for Info on Prometheum, The Mysterious 'Regulated' Crypto Firm

Also notable is that Prometheum’s leadership includes Aaron Kaplan, his brother Benjamin Kaplan, and their father Martin Kaplan. Aaron Kaplan, who testified before Congress as a securities law expert, earned his law degree from Thomas Jefferson Law School. Walsh pointed out that while “the Kaplan's are being held up as security law experts,” the school’s national accreditation was stripped by the American Bar Association in 2019, over concerns including the academic program there. Benjamin Kaplan also earned his J.D. from Thomas Jefferson, according to biographical information posted by the family law firm, Gusrae Kaplan.