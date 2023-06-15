BlackRock Close to Filing for Bitcoin ETF Application: Source

Bitcoin
$25,015.85-3.82%
Ethereum
$1,644.43-5.64%
Binance Coin
$233.90-5.38%
XRP
$0.47696060-5.56%
Cardano
$0.26003300-5.24%
Dogecoin
$0.06112499-1.09%
Tron
$0.07067486-2.46%
Solana
$14.68-3.15%
Polygon
$0.59524745-8.99%
Polkadot
$4.35-7.14%
Litecoin
$73.76-5.05%
Binance USD
$0.99820116-0.10%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$24,969.79-3.94%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000660-4.02%
Avalanche
$11.27-5.38%
Uniswap
$4.34-3.03%
Chainlink
$5.25-2.36%
Cosmos
$8.58-1.59%
Monero
$134.22-1.10%
Ethereum Classic
$14.92-2.34%
Stellar
$0.07687900-5.86%
Bitcoin Cash
$104.01-1.43%
Internet Computer
$3.88-0.71%
Filecoin
$3.56-2.85%
Lido DAO
$1.65-7.54%
Quant
$98.59-2.22%
Crypto.com
$0.05199222-1.85%
Hedera
$0.04291331-8.30%
Aptos
$6.09-3.77%
Arbitrum
$0.92796317-6.99%
VeChain
$0.01512581-6.74%
NEAR Protocol
$1.16-2.87%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99465073-0.14%
The Graph
$0.09595070-3.26%
Algorand
$0.10978487-5.17%
ApeCoin
$2.11-4.68%
Elrond
$28.92-5.74%
Aave
$49.85-10.24%
EOS
$0.64020000-5.41%
Fantom
$0.25402865-3.27%
Optimism
$1.08-5.67%
The Sandbox
$0.37018114-5.71%
Stacks
$0.48566991-6.07%
Tezos
$0.70907900-7.55%
Theta
$0.63242315-2.50%
Decentraland
$0.32973831-4.97%
Immutable X
$0.59161176-3.45%
Maker
$642.83-1.82%
Luna Classic
$0.00009676-2.95%
Synthetix
$1.75-4.26%
Axie Infinity
$4.69-6.25%
NEO
$7.68-2.48%
Gala
$0.02184057-1.77%
Curve DAO Token
$0.60048660-6.16%
BitTorrent
$0.00000052-2.32%
PAX Gold
$1,927.44-0.41%
Bitcoin SV
$24.20-4.79%
Flow
$0.44879946-8.56%
Injective Protocol
$5.66-8.30%
Kava.io
$0.74400275-7.52%
IOTA
$0.15040573-4.60%
eCash
$0.00001944-4.06%
Mina
$0.39884760-4.00%
Trust Wallet Token
$0.85915405+12.40%
Chiliz
$0.06569907-3.46%
Dash
$29.50-1.70%
Nexo
$0.59013034-4.02%
PancakeSwap
$1.34-4.87%
Zilliqa
$0.01679160-4.08%
Woo Network
$0.16313241+1.04%
Mask Network
$3.35-6.49%
Loopring
$0.21062408-3.24%
dYdX
$1.55-4.34%
Convex Finance
$3.19-7.43%
Enjin
$0.24725128-3.71%
Basic Attention Token
$0.16598000-2.33%
THORChain
$0.79972281-5.07%
Flare
$0.01408994-9.69%
NEM
$0.02572049-3.93%
Illuvium
$42.48-6.35%
BLUR
$0.32601495+3.20%
Oasis Network
$0.04428123-3.00%
Holo
$0.00125048-2.25%
Qtum
$2.05-3.31%
Decred
$14.22+4.03%
Zcash
$24.82-2.79%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-6.37%
FLOKI
$0.00002096-4.95%
Ravencoin
$0.01707298-2.95%
Celo
$0.38995271-6.11%
Bitcoin Gold
$11.13-0.47%
Fetch.ai
$0.17792828-6.65%
Kusama
$20.59-8.17%
Ethereum Name Service
$7.12-6.50%
Compound
$26.51-3.42%
Yearn Finance
$5,488.10-3.05%
SXP
$0.31245181-5.24%
Audius
$0.16792769-3.48%
Helium
$1.21-4.64%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.58098714-5.83%
JasmyCoin
$0.00351135-1.41%
ICON
$0.17379251-5.89%
IoTeX
$0.01702434-4.29%
Braintrust
$0.63465868-0.93%
Ankr
$0.01916156-5.25%
EthereumPoW
$1.43-4.33%
0x
$0.16949530-3.16%
Moonbeam
$0.20968759-5.27%
Band Protocol
$1.08+6.29%
Waves
$1.33-4.68%
Wax
$0.04020477-4.91%
SafePal
$0.35795407+0.00%
Siacoin
$0.00257023-3.42%
Harmony
$0.01033791-4.33%
TerraUSD
$0.01272557+7.35%
Aragon
$3.10+1.20%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16424051+1.99%
Gains Network
$3.68-4.00%
Amp
$0.00199090-5.47%
Stargate Finance
$0.54125212-2.52%
Sushiswap
$0.57341794-2.20%
Skale
$0.02381332-4.93%
Livepeer
$3.82-2.47%
UMA Protocol
$1.45-4.64%
NuCypher
$0.07996426-0.03%
Joe
$0.30237372-8.41%
Lisk
$0.70105185-7.53%
Synapse
$0.53245320-7.71%
DigiByte
$0.00616862-6.68%
Alchemy Pay
$0.01899472-5.67%
Cartesi
$0.12248061-2.72%
Polymath Network
$0.09920000-4.71%
Nervos Network
$0.00264155-4.53%
Syscoin
$0.12116807-1.11%
iExec RLC
$1.18-3.69%
Kyber Network
$0.47243509-2.53%
SPACE ID
$0.29813509+2.66%
Nano
$0.62978877-4.36%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000015-12.38%
MetisDAO
$18.11-5.30%
OMG Network
$0.53241169-3.33%
Numeraire
$11.26-6.44%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.82-3.87%
Steem
$0.15244087-3.31%
Chromia
$0.11426636-3.73%
Secret
$0.29690065-7.60%
Dent
$0.00064815-2.84%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00146434-6.27%
WINkLink
$0.00006213-2.79%
MOBOX
$0.29224256-6.28%
NKN
$0.08544908-7.87%
Bifrost
$0.04344799+0.22%
Civic
$0.06890125-3.64%
Request
$0.06989537-4.07%
Bancor
$0.34363493-4.57%
Ren
$0.05297125-5.00%
COTI
$0.04381183-5.29%
Sun Token
$0.00530231-2.41%
Spell Token
$0.00042907-2.30%
Celsius
$0.11039214-7.15%
Keep Network
$0.08180242-7.52%
CEEK VR
$0.05386508-2.51%
XYO Network
$0.00330421-3.46%
Index Chain
$0.05599513-2.92%
Augur
$5.10-6.37%
SuperRare
$0.06218162-6.04%
Adventure Gold
$0.48125172-0.87%
Stormx
$0.00332232-4.58%
WazirX
$0.07738356-5.68%
RACA
$0.00010556-2.54%
Reef
$0.00153057-2.38%
Raydium
$0.16390158-5.43%
Saitama
$0.00077150-1.62%
Moonriver
$4.62-7.35%
Storj
$0.22024212-5.33%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16234327-2.54%
GAS
$2.20-3.51%
LooksRare
$0.05275940-5.85%
Voyager Token
$0.09564748-6.32%
Orchid
$0.04694469-8.92%
Polkastarter
$0.26576751-6.62%
Yield Guild Games
$0.13332445-4.04%
Verge
$0.00147338-5.92%
Enzyme
$16.47-5.82%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-20.94%
Alpaca Finance
$0.14093456-5.87%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.10-5.38%
Serum
$0.05250120-2.60%
district0x
$0.02600000-4.39%
Blue Zelle
$0.04865122-7.78%
Quickswap
$40.77-6.62%
Star Atlas
$0.00153260-1.83%
CLV
$0.03004966-5.39%
Stafi
$0.25841226-8.73%
Harvest Finance
$21.04-4.13%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00321776-4.30%
Rarible
$1.05-0.96%
Tokemak
$0.64535869-5.13%
Stepn
$0.18468358-6.54%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01195221-3.75%
Quantstamp
$0.01087863-4.98%
Mirror Protocol
$0.02770966+13.59%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.90361678+5.99%
Pepe
$0.00000085-8.13%
Tether
$0.99710571-0.22%
USD Coin
$0.99851971-0.08%
Dai
$0.99870291-0.08%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

BlackRock Close to Filing for Bitcoin ETF Application: Source

BlackRock will be using Coinbase (COIN) Custody for the ETF and the crypto exchange’s spot market data for pricing, the source said.

By Ian Allison
AccessTimeIconJun 15, 2023 at 1:01 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 15, 2023 at 1:51 p.m. UTC
BLACKROCK headquarters (Shutterstock)

BLACKROCK headquarters (Shutterstock)

BlackRock, the world's biggest asset manager, is close to filing an application for a Bitcoin ETF (exchange traded fund), according to a person familiar with the matter.

BlackRock will be using Coinbase (COIN) Custody for the ETF and the crypto exchange’s spot market data for pricing, the person said. Coinbase declined to comment.

BlackRock began working with Coinbase to make crypto directly available to institutional investors midway through last year.

It wasn't clear if the ETF will be spot or futures. BlackRock did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

To date, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which oversees ETFs in the U.S., has rejected every application for a spot bitcoin ETF, though it has approved several bitcoin futures ETFs for trading.

UPDATE (June 15, 13:09 UTC): Updates to say Coinbase decline to comment.

Read more: Everything You Need to Know About Bitcoin ETFs

Edited by Aoyon Ashraf and Nikhilesh De.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Ian Allison

Ian Allison is an award-winning senior reporter at CoinDesk. He holds ETH.

Follow @IanAllison123 on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
BlackRockETFBitcoin ETFExclusive Coinbase