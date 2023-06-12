Bitcoin
Finance

Cardano Developer IOG Restructures to Venture Studio Model, Lays Off Some Staff

The blockchain research and engineering company has cut jobs as it pivots to a smaller venture studio business model.

By Elizabeth Napolitano
AccessTimeIconJun 12, 2023 at 1:16 p.m. UTC
Updated Jun 12, 2023 at 1:40 p.m. UTC
CDCROP: Charles Hoskinson, CEO of Input Output Global, the firm behind the Cardano blockchain that is releasing a new privacy blockchain and token. (CoinDesk)

Charles Hoskinson, co-founder of IOG and Cardano (CoinDesk)

Cardano developer Input Output Global (IOG) has laid off an unspecified number of employees as the company restructures into a “venture studio” with a smaller core business model, IOG and Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson told CoinDesk.

“IOG has been restructuring into a venture studio where its core is smaller and it has many spin-offs,” Hoskinson said.

He added, “As we move into this new business model, we’ve consolidated and eliminated groups that are redundant or not relevant to the new model.”

The new venture studio model will have a number of spinoffs, including a wallet division, Lace; an identity framework, Prism; and Cardano-related infrastructures.

According to Hoskinson, mostly executive staff at the IOG level were cut. Meanwhile, he said IOG has hired CEOs for Midnight and RealFi, who in turn have hired additional staff.

“Longer term I expect 3-5 companies per year to be spun out,” Hoskinson said. “Under this model, things like strategy and commercial aren't monolithic, they are pushed to the spinouts under the CEOs.”

An IOG representative did not immediately reply to CoinDesk’s request for comment on which roles the company eliminated.

UPDATE (June 12, 13:40 UTC): Added additional details from Hoskinson.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Elizabeth Napolitano

Elizabeth Napolitano is a news reporter at CoinDesk.

Follow @LizKNapolitano on Twitter

Charles HoskinsonCardano