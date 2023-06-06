Bitcoin
Bankers Shopping FTX's 'Hundreds of Millions of Dollars' Stake in AI Startup: Report

At the time of its bankruptcy last November, FTX may have owned as much as $500 million worth of stock in Anthropic, the creator of ChatGPT rival Claude.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconJun 6, 2023 at 1:45 p.m. UTC
Perella Weinberg, the investment bank handling crypto exchange FTX's bankruptcy, is looking to sell shares in artificial intelligence (AI) startup Anthropic potentially worth "hundreds of millions of dollars," Semafor reported on Tuesday.

At the time of its bankruptcy last November, FTX may have owned as much as $500 million worth of stock in Anthropic, the creator of ChatGPT rival chatbot Claude, which was valued at $4.6 billion, having raised $750 million in recent months, according to the report.

Anthropic stock is thought to be one of FTX's biggest assets, with the money going to former customers, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

However, FTX's bankers are unsure whether to sell the entire holding or hold some back on the expectation that AI valuations will continue to rise.

Read More: FTX Seeks to Claw Back Nearly $4B in Ongoing Bankruptcy Case


Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

