Mercado Bitcoin, Brazil's Largest Crypto Exchange, Receives License as a Payment Institution
The company plans to offer financial services that combine the potential of crypto with traditional financial services.
Mercado Bitcoin, Brazil's largest crypto exchange, was licensed as a payment institution by Brazil's central bank on Friday, Valor Economico newspaper reported.
The company is now authorized to operate as a payment institution, under the status of an electronic money issuer.
"The central bank's approval is an important step, as it allows us to continue with our business expansion plans to offer an even more complete experience to our customers," Roberto Dagnoni, CEO of Mercado Bitcoin, said in a statement.
Mercado Bitcoin already operates MB Pay, a digital account through which more than four million users can buy cryptocurrencies and invest in digital fixed income and different asset classes.
Dagnoni added that the exchange plans to offer financial services that combine the potential of crypto with traditional financial services, including a crypto payments card planned for the coming months.
DISCLOSURE
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
