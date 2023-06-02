Mercado Bitcoin, Brazil's Largest Crypto Exchange, Receives License as a Payment Institution

Bitcoin
$27,238.97+1.37%
Ethereum
$1,908.81+2.02%
Binance Coin
$308.20+1.10%
XRP
$0.52536454+3.40%
Cardano
$0.37855200+3.40%
Dogecoin
$0.07273859+1.26%
Solana
$21.29+2.92%
Polygon
$0.90012029+0.83%
Litecoin
$95.06+0.22%
Tron
$0.07681997+2.20%
Polkadot
$5.28+0.95%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.01%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000866+1.91%
Avalanche
$14.56+2.58%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,273.31+1.52%
Uniswap
$5.09+1.42%
Chainlink
$6.45+0.85%
Cosmos
$10.64+2.65%
Monero
$145.78-1.89%
Ethereum Classic
$18.16+1.74%
Stellar
$0.09235800+0.94%
Bitcoin Cash
$114.73+1.28%
Filecoin
$4.97+5.15%
Internet Computer
$4.82+2.58%
Lido DAO
$2.33+11.33%
Aptos
$9.02+5.16%
Quant
$119.40+2.91%
Hedera
$0.05076495+0.22%
Arbitrum
$1.25+7.76%
Crypto.com
$0.05946630+1.57%
NEAR Protocol
$1.61+3.07%
VeChain
$0.01995052-0.07%
The Graph
$0.13097414+0.37%
ApeCoin
$3.17+2.08%
Algorand
$0.15204399+2.86%
The Sandbox
$0.56924636+1.98%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99852081+0.28%
EOS
$0.90840000+2.18%
Elrond
$37.60+1.64%
Optimism
$1.47+5.95%
Aave
$63.90+1.28%
Fantom
$0.32333575+2.64%
Decentraland
$0.48632792+2.14%
Theta
$0.85287535+1.39%
Stacks
$0.61279213+1.52%
Tezos
$0.90580000+1.55%
Axie Infinity
$7.10+1.22%
Immutable X
$0.79764494+6.47%
Synthetix
$2.40+2.11%
Flow
$0.72668304+0.57%
NEO
$10.35+1.36%
Gala
$0.03023698+1.21%
Curve DAO Token
$0.85858386+5.27%
Injective Protocol
$7.99+8.63%
Bitcoin SV
$32.82+1.12%
Maker
$668.46+3.97%
BitTorrent
$0.00000059+0.71%
Kava.io
$1.01+1.55%
IOTA
$0.20008811-1.36%
Chiliz
$0.10164869+1.03%
PAX Gold
$1,960.37-1.10%
Luna Classic
$0.00008535+0.66%
Mina
$0.54519599+1.00%
Dash
$42.70+1.18%
eCash
$0.00002456+1.13%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.08+0.26%
Woo Network
$0.23504806+5.25%
Zilliqa
$0.02335699+2.51%
Flare
$0.02310107-0.25%
Nexo
$0.67415648+0.08%
Mask Network
$4.57+7.65%
PancakeSwap
$1.77+6.77%
THORChain
$1.18+3.09%
Loopring
$0.28191262+3.20%
dYdX
$2.10+3.49%
Enjin
$0.33330545+0.77%
Convex Finance
$4.28+0.71%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21701000+0.73%
FLOKI
$0.00003205+1.64%
NEM
$0.03318502+0.95%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.51%
Illuvium
$55.44-0.57%
Fetch.ai
$0.27739493+4.70%
Holo
$0.00160286+0.85%
Qtum
$2.65+2.31%
Zcash
$31.98+0.78%
Oasis Network
$0.05386668+1.53%
Celo
$0.53930197+3.71%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.25+1.33%
Audius
$0.24160735+1.49%
Ravencoin
$0.02113824+2.30%
BLUR
$0.50897242+6.98%
Compound
$35.94+0.89%
SXP
$0.42929654+2.62%
Kusama
$26.41-0.58%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.84110416+1.55%
Decred
$15.61-0.19%
ICON
$0.24169257+1.40%
Stepn
$0.26126273+1.75%
JasmyCoin
$0.00468165+2.41%
IoTeX
$0.02356376+2.12%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.43+0.69%
Yearn Finance
$6,539.35+1.07%
Ankr
$0.02575241+2.29%
EthereumPoW
$1.94+1.53%
Helium
$1.43+4.89%
0x
$0.22037047-0.25%
Braintrust
$0.73784332-0.25%
Band Protocol
$1.45+2.69%
Moonbeam
$0.27586353+0.49%
Harmony
$0.01448689+1.28%
Wax
$0.05332689+0.71%
Waves
$1.73+1.99%
Sushiswap
$0.85665509+1.31%
Siacoin
$0.00318789+1.24%
Skale
$0.03437449+3.97%
Joe
$0.44765575+2.59%
SafePal
$0.40925958+0.82%
Gains Network
$4.90+0.10%
Alchemy Pay
$0.03010059+0.56%
Livepeer
$5.24+3.23%
Amp
$0.00261785+2.53%
Aragon
$3.58-0.59%
UMA Protocol
$1.96+1.21%
Stargate Finance
$0.68877467+2.84%
Synapse
$0.73146827+13.81%
Cartesi
$0.18380801+1.30%
SPACE ID
$0.47076541+1.10%
DigiByte
$0.00808066+5.71%
TerraUSD
$0.01341456+0.47%
Polymath Network
$0.13854255+1.27%
Nervos Network
$0.00369086+3.11%
Lisk
$0.81767839+1.15%
Ribbon Finance
$0.16259436+1.36%
Kyber Network
$0.62610660+2.43%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020+0.77%
iExec RLC
$1.54+1.24%
OMG Network
$0.77571021+2.36%
Nano
$0.76359694+2.66%
MetisDAO
$22.74+2.47%
Syscoin
$0.13476131+1.09%
NKN
$0.14291011+13.78%
Numeraire
$14.70+1.75%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00218827+1.94%
Chromia
$0.16044871+6.51%
Celsius
$0.20963451+1.55%
COTI
$0.06978220+1.39%
Dent
$0.00087122+1.24%
Secret
$0.39263897-0.05%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.40-0.06%
MOBOX
$0.41524204+0.77%
Steem
$0.18308011+1.49%
Ren
$0.07539027+3.44%
WINkLink
$0.00007280+1.55%
NuCypher
$0.05298713+0.00%
Request
$0.08942129+1.52%
Civic
$0.08539009+1.86%
Spell Token
$0.00058558+0.08%
Bifrost
$0.05324918+2.97%
Keep Network
$0.12217250+0.82%
Bancor
$0.41740041+0.61%
Index Chain
$0.08183404+4.51%
Star Atlas
$0.00185364+0.51%
CEEK VR
$0.07039555+2.83%
SuperRare
$0.09293967+0.64%
Sun Token
$0.00598007+1.92%
WazirX
$0.11497089+0.61%
XYO Network
$0.00410001+1.83%
Augur
$6.45+1.26%
Reef
$0.00222421+1.36%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16395882+2.42%
RACA
$0.00014350+0.86%
Stormx
$0.00433943+3.07%
LooksRare
$0.08380991-1.33%
Moonriver
$6.34+0.73%
Raydium
$0.21053615-2.77%
Storj
$0.30109589+1.26%
Voyager Token
$0.14231556+1.34%
Saitama
$0.00089814+2.92%
Orchid
$0.06610414+1.11%
GAS
$2.79+1.31%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19213535+1.86%
Adventure Gold
$0.45508918-1.59%
Polkastarter
$0.34718199+1.10%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000014.04%
Verge
$0.00194543+1.19%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19685584+2.16%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.89+1.69%
Serum
$0.07313167+0.81%
Enzyme
$18.49+1.17%
CLV
$0.04557977+1.32%
Blue Zelle
$0.06710952+4.54%
Quickswap
$56.56+1.13%
Stafi
$0.34820098+1.13%
Harvest Finance
$27.71+1.16%
district0x
$0.02059245+1.76%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00382191-4.02%
Rarible
$1.17+0.54%
Tokemak
$0.75080768-0.03%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01417230-0.29%
Quantstamp
$0.01226240+1.54%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03117091-3.84%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.95595783+1.51%
Pepe
$0.00000127-0.60%
Tether
$1.00+0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.01%
Dai
$1.00+0.02%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Mercado Bitcoin, Brazil's Largest Crypto Exchange, Receives License as a Payment Institution

The company plans to offer financial services that combine the potential of crypto with traditional financial services.

By Andrés Engler
AccessTimeIconJun 2, 2023 at 8:22 p.m. UTC
Roberto Dagnoni, CEO and Executive Chairman at 2TM, owner of Mercado Bitcoin. (2TM)

Roberto Dagnoni, CEO and Executive Chairman at 2TM, owner of Mercado Bitcoin. (2TM)

Mercado Bitcoin, Brazil's largest crypto exchange, was licensed as a payment institution by Brazil's central bank on Friday, Valor Economico newspaper reported.

The company is now authorized to operate as a payment institution, under the status of an electronic money issuer.

"The central bank's approval is an important step, as it allows us to continue with our business expansion plans to offer an even more complete experience to our customers," Roberto Dagnoni, CEO of Mercado Bitcoin, said in a statement.

Mercado Bitcoin already operates MB Pay, a digital account through which more than four million users can buy cryptocurrencies and invest in digital fixed income and different asset classes.

Dagnoni added that the exchange plans to offer financial services that combine the potential of crypto with traditional financial services, including a crypto payments card planned for the coming months.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Andrés Engler

Andrés Engler is a CoinDesk editor based in Argentina, where he covers the Latin American crypto ecosystem. He holds BTC and ETH.

Follow @andresengler on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
BrazilMercado Bitcoinpayments