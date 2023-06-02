Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank-Backed Taurus Deploys on Polygon Blockchain

Tokenization – the representation of an asset as units that can be traded in a digital format – is seen as attracting mainstream financial institutions toward the blockchain industry. Tyrone Lobban, head of JPMorgan's digital assets platform Onyx, in April referred to tokenization as the "killer app" for traditional finance. Last November JPMorgan executed live trades using tokenized versions of the yen and the Singapore dollar on Polygon. And in April, Bank of America published a report saying that the tokenized gold market had surpassed $1 billion the previous month.