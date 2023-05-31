Bitcoin
Venture Capital Firm Tribe Capital Targets $100M for Latest Crypto Fund: Sources

Tribe plans to make early-stage investments of $500,000-$3 million in layer 1 and 2 ecosystems, DeFi projects and infrastructure plays to bring real-world assets on chain.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconMay 31, 2023 at 12:14 p.m. UTC
Updated May 31, 2023 at 1:24 p.m. UTC
Boris Revsin, Managing Parter of Tribe Capital and manager of the fund (Tribe Capital)

Boris Revsin, Managing Parter of Tribe Capital and manager of the fund (Tribe Capital)

Venture capital company Tribe Capital, which has previously backed cryptocurrency firms Kraken and Bitfinex, has introduced a new crypto fund and is targeting a $100 million raise for the fund, sources familiar with the matter told CoinDesk.

San Francisco-based Tribe, which has $1.6 billion in assets under management, plans to make early-stage investments of $500,000-$3 million in layer 1 and 2 ecosystems, decentralized finance (DeFi) projects and infrastructure plays to bring real-world assets on chain, the sources said.

Specifically, Tribe wants to help drive the development of protocols which can provide security, scalability, liquidity and cross-chain compatibility so that the crypto ecosystem garners greater trust, thus fuelling further adoption.

The "Digital Future Fund I" follows Tribe's previous cryptocurrency fund, for which it raised $75 million in October 2021.

Venture capital and other investments into crypto companies plunged over 90% in January compared to a year earlier, reflecting the turbulent events of 2022 brought to a head by FTX's collapse in November.

Tribe however may not be particularly phased, despite having held FTX in its portfolio. Instead, it was reportedly considering leading a $250 million fund raise to help the bankrupt exchange restart operations.

The VC did not respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.

Read More: DeFi Hub Nibiru Chain Valued at $100M After $8.5M Seed Funding Round

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.






CoinDesk - Unknown
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

