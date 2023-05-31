PayPal Ventures Leads $52M Round for Crypto Firm Magic

Bitcoin
$26,895.20-3.19%
Ethereum
$1,854.67-2.64%
Binance Coin
$305.98-2.17%
XRP
$0.50977903+2.32%
Cardano
$0.37197500-1.51%
Dogecoin
$0.07083386-2.45%
Polygon
$0.88408855-1.98%
Solana
$20.46-3.36%
Tron
$0.07532955-1.12%
Polkadot
$5.29-3.12%
Litecoin
$88.20-4.08%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.05%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000839-3.54%
Avalanche
$14.03-3.66%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,064.66-2.60%
Uniswap
$5.03-2.58%
Chainlink
$6.45-2.18%
Cosmos
$10.49-3.06%
Monero
$149.36-2.30%
Ethereum Classic
$17.87-2.53%
Stellar
$0.09006700+0.56%
Bitcoin Cash
$112.46-2.07%
Internet Computer
$4.66-4.07%
Filecoin
$4.64-3.39%
Lido DAO
$2.09-5.40%
Quant
$115.12+0.99%
Aptos
$8.25-2.48%
Hedera
$0.05104235-3.40%
Crypto.com
$0.05932105-1.70%
VeChain
$0.02041688-1.60%
Arbitrum
$1.15-7.04%
NEAR Protocol
$1.56-4.66%
The Graph
$0.13264750+3.05%
ApeCoin
$3.12-2.55%
Algorand
$0.14639445-3.09%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99639471-4.58%
The Sandbox
$0.52890951-3.85%
EOS
$0.87831100-2.82%
Elrond
$36.48-1.08%
Aave
$63.94-4.69%
Optimism
$1.37-8.11%
Fantom
$0.31084331-5.38%
Decentraland
$0.45919017-3.99%
Tezos
$0.89800000-4.16%
Theta
$0.83047143-4.36%
Stacks
$0.59272384-6.23%
Axie Infinity
$6.87-2.93%
Flow
$0.71999890-3.76%
Synthetix
$2.32-4.51%
NEO
$10.41-3.72%
Immutable X
$0.72961271-7.31%
Gala
$0.02893735-3.45%
Curve DAO Token
$0.81467205-4.43%
Bitcoin SV
$32.34-5.23%
Injective Protocol
$7.28-4.01%
Maker
$637.68-0.32%
Kava.io
$1.05-7.21%
BitTorrent
$0.00000059-2.19%
IOTA
$0.20057907-5.79%
Chiliz
$0.09916665-1.40%
PAX Gold
$1,974.76+0.40%
Luna Classic
$0.00008393-2.84%
Mina
$0.53506203-5.45%
Dash
$42.04-3.96%
eCash
$0.00002411-3.79%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07-1.94%
Flare
$0.02351735-5.66%
Nexo
$0.67660118-1.66%
Zilliqa
$0.02272817-3.11%
Woo Network
$0.21936883-3.57%
Mask Network
$4.37-5.41%
Loopring
$0.27862791-4.42%
THORChain
$1.12-3.57%
Convex Finance
$4.23-4.45%
PancakeSwap
$1.63-5.71%
dYdX
$2.03-4.35%
Enjin
$0.32327060-2.79%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21164400-3.39%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-5.21%
FLOKI
$0.00003077-6.14%
NEM
$0.03224519-3.43%
Fetch.ai
$0.26692317-3.72%
Holo
$0.00156530-2.46%
Zcash
$32.31-3.90%
Qtum
$2.60-4.34%
Illuvium
$49.20-0.46%
Oasis Network
$0.05156952-2.61%
Ethereum Name Service
$9.99-5.02%
Audius
$0.23535940-3.51%
Celo
$0.49650279-3.86%
Compound
$35.73-2.31%
Ravencoin
$0.02051690-3.81%
Decred
$15.98-3.05%
SXP
$0.41594411+3.42%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.83164365-3.50%
Kusama
$25.79-1.28%
BLUR
$0.47333035-5.20%
ICON
$0.23725349-4.23%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.67+0.44%
Stepn
$0.25275305-4.47%
Yearn Finance
$6,482.07-1.98%
IoTeX
$0.02259856-3.63%
JasmyCoin
$0.00447621-3.91%
EthereumPoW
$1.94-4.54%
Ankr
$0.02527981-3.83%
Helium
$1.35-3.46%
0x
$0.21926651-4.02%
Braintrust
$0.72931575-4.81%
Moonbeam
$0.27596717-3.75%
Harmony
$0.01427618-7.55%
Band Protocol
$1.38-4.42%
Wax
$0.05238423-4.10%
Waves
$1.69-3.88%
Sushiswap
$0.83652226-3.98%
Siacoin
$0.00311124-4.31%
SafePal
$0.40524271-0.65%
Skale
$0.03252369-3.23%
Gains Network
$4.80-5.76%
Amp
$0.00252695-3.28%
Aragon
$3.47-2.25%
Livepeer
$4.88-3.70%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02759474-4.07%
UMA Protocol
$1.90-3.70%
Joe
$0.39452528-10.87%
Cartesi
$0.17936653-10.77%
TerraUSD
$0.01344599-4.43%
Stargate Finance
$0.65382125-8.84%
SPACE ID
$0.45632693-6.04%
DigiByte
$0.00754509-4.04%
Polymath Network
$0.13511495-11.46%
Nervos Network
$0.00349165-4.87%
Lisk
$0.80285314-4.54%
Synapse
$0.60014863-8.06%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15928662+0.86%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020-4.51%
Kyber Network
$0.60557589-4.23%
iExec RLC
$1.52-3.88%
OMG Network
$0.74704165-5.50%
Nano
$0.72290398+1.31%
MetisDAO
$21.47-5.22%
Numeraire
$14.38-3.50%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00213366-2.99%
Celsius
$0.20977106-5.20%
Secret
$0.41825540-5.87%
Syscoin
$0.12107666-4.92%
COTI
$0.07113956+3.36%
Chromia
$0.15105677+5.83%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.40-5.94%
MOBOX
$0.41535906-4.09%
Dent
$0.00084092-4.14%
Steem
$0.18013387-3.76%
NKN
$0.11419717-4.96%
Ren
$0.07234044-3.86%
Request
$0.09171695+7.06%
NuCypher
$0.05298713+0.00%
WINkLink
$0.00007098-3.55%
Keep Network
$0.12384710-1.51%
Spell Token
$0.00058280-1.37%
Civic
$0.08336104-3.63%
Bifrost
$0.05242507+2.49%
Bancor
$0.40753549-2.26%
Index Chain
$0.07756666-6.70%
CEEK VR
$0.06677153-4.50%
SuperRare
$0.08990430-4.13%
Sun Token
$0.00572155-1.85%
WazirX
$0.11554853-4.01%
Raydium
$0.25130524+26.69%
Augur
$6.36-2.53%
XYO Network
$0.00391643-2.91%
Reef
$0.00213611-4.05%
RACA
$0.00014291-2.42%
Stormx
$0.00421553-2.93%
LooksRare
$0.08247910-7.03%
Moonriver
$6.32-2.67%
Storj
$0.29177999-4.84%
Voyager Token
$0.13903163-1.60%
Saitama
$0.00089605-1.17%
Orchid
$0.06598464-2.26%
GAS
$2.74-3.73%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18522692-6.33%
Adventure Gold
$0.43941986-2.61%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000-17.92%
Polkastarter
$0.33995125-2.40%
Verge
$0.00194403-4.30%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15954569+1.69%
Alpaca Finance
$0.19264281-3.26%
Enzyme
$18.17-2.62%
Serum
$0.07055871-2.69%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.74-3.16%
CLV
$0.04460452-4.06%
Quickswap
$55.05-5.67%
Blue Zelle
$0.06256539-3.33%
Star Atlas
$0.00186317-5.98%
district0x
$0.02780000-1.07%
Stafi
$0.34059317-5.28%
Harvest Finance
$26.84-3.96%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00412650-14.46%
Rarible
$1.22-2.39%
Tokemak
$0.75141148-3.18%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01438190-3.98%
Quantstamp
$0.01262143-3.33%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03549212-5.12%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$0.95091417-4.42%
Pepe
$0.00000124-8.96%
Tether
$1.00+0.05%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.07%
Dai
$1.00+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

PayPal Ventures Leads $52M Round for Crypto Firm Magic

The startup offers non-custodial wallet infrastructure for an enterprise client list that includes Macy’s and Mattel.

By Brandy Betz
AccessTimeIconMay 31, 2023 at 1:26 p.m. UTC
Money Cash Currency Bills (Pixabay)

Crypto wallet provider Magic raises $52 million led by PayPal Ventures (Pixabay)

Crypto wallet-as-a-service provider Magic has raised $52 million in a new strategic funding round led by PayPal Ventures.

The funding will help expand functionality to include more use cases and toward a deeper expansion within the European Union and Asia-Pacific region, according to the press release.

"Mass adoption of Web3 is a hot topic, and Magic is facilitating this with a safe and simple solution," said Alan Du, partner at PayPal Ventures, in the press release. "Magic's wallet creation service allows companies to reach millions of users on their apps and onboard customers who are new to Web3. We're proud to be investing in Magic and believe the company will help drive the growing number of Web3 use-cases amongst global brands."

Other participants in the funding round included Cherubic, Synchrony, KX, Northzone, and Volt Capital. Magic has now raised a total of more than $80 million.

Founded in 2018, San Francisco-based Magic provides enterprise-grade solutions that can help companies bring customers into Web3 in a safe, easy way.

The non-custodial wallet creation infrastructure involves a software development kit (SDK) that can be installed in a company’s code. Users can then instantly create a new wallet using their existing email, social media accounts or SMS.

Magic has generated more than 20 million unique wallets to date, according to the company, and the SDK is used by over 130,000 developers. Magic's clients span retail, music, fashion and gaming and include Mattel, Macy’s, Immutable, and more.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Brandy Betz

Brandy covers crypto-related venture capital deals for CoinDesk.

Follow @BrandyBetz on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
PayPalFunding RoundsVenture CapitalWallet