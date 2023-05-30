Stablecoin Issuer Tether Invests in Sustainable Bitcoin Mining in Uruguay
The company earlier this month announced plans to invest part of its profits in BTC purchases and infrastructure.
Tether – the issuer of stablecoin USDT – has invested in an energy production and sustainable bitcoin (BTC) mining facility in Uruguay, the company announced Tuesday in a press release.
The firm is collaborating with a “local licensed company” and is actively recruiting, according to the release, which did not disclose amounts of the investment or the partner firm.
The news comes after Tether laid out plans earlier this month to allocate a part of its profits to bitcoin investments, including regular purchases of BTC and funding infrastructure. Alongside that announcement, the company revealed its first bitcoin purchases, saying it held about $1.5 billion of the crypto as of the end of March.
“By harnessing the power of Bitcoin and Uruguay's renewable energy capabilities, Tether is leading the way in sustainable and responsible Bitcoin mining," Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s chief technology officer, said in the press release.
South America has seen increasing attention from overseas crypto investors, specifically bitcoin mining, thanks to a drying up of opportunities in North America. Uruguay's neighbor Paraguay has experienced an influx of miners looking to tap into its unused hydropower, though this has caused a stir in that country's political and energy systems.
Tether’s USDT is the largest stablecoin on the market with an $83 billion capitalization. The token is mostly backed with assets like U.S. government-issued debt, but also gold and a stash of secured loans to undisclosed parties. Rising yields over the past year-plus have proven to be a boon for the company, contributing to its $1.5 billion in net profits for the first quarter of 2023.
UPDATE (May 30, 13:55): Adds context about South America.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.