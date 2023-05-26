Stablecoin Issuer Lybra Finance Nears $100M in TVL
Lybra Finance was launched last month and uses liquid staking derivatives to offer a decentralized interesting-bearing stablecoin.
Lybra Finance, a protocol built on liquid staking derivatives that aims to provide a decentralized interest-bearing stablecoin, has seen its total value locked (TVL) skyrocket nearly 400% in the past two weeks, nearing $100 million as of Friday.
Launched one month ago, Lybra’s surge in TVL coincides with Lido upgrading to its second version on May 15, which enabled Lido users to unstake their stETH and receive ETH. According to Lybra documents, the protocol “leverages Lido Finance-issued ETH proof-of-stake and stETH as its primary components, with plans to support additional LSD assets in the future.”
LBR, the native token of the Lybra Protocol, which gives holders governance powers and access to the protocol’s revenue, has jumped 33.8% in the past 24 hours and 173% in the past seven days, standing at $2.23, CoinGecko data shows.
Decentralized exchanges hold 9.61% of the total LBR supply, a steady decline from 23% two weeks ago, according to blockchain data firm Nansen. Nansen also reports that smart money wallets hold 4.74% of the total LBR supply today, an increase from 0.82% on May 16, indicating that savvy crypto investors are accumulating the token.
Nansen considers a wallet to be “smart money” if it has profited at least $100,000 by providing liquidity or made multiple profitable trades on decentralized exchanges.
