Hong Kong Asset Manager Metalpha Secures $5M from Bitmain for Grayscale-Based Fund

Bitmain is the world's largest manufacturer of crypto mining rigs.

By Eliza Gkritsi
AccessTimeIconMay 25, 2023 at 1:15 p.m. UTC
Hong Kong skyline (Ruslan Bardash/Unsplash)

Hong Kong skyline (Ruslan Bardash/Unsplash)

Hong Kong asset management company Metalpha has secured $5 million for its Grayscale-based fund from Bitmain, according to a source close to the company.

Metalpha is looking to raise $100 million for the Next Generation Fund I, which it has formed in partnership with NextGen Digital Venture Limited. As of the end of March, Metalpha has raised $20 million towards that goal. The fund invests in Grayscale products through structured derivatives, granting access to mainstays of digital asset portfolios in a way that is compliant with U.S. and Hong Kong laws.

Grayscale is owned by Digital Currency Group, CoinDesk's parent company.

Metalpha is partly owned by Antalpha, an investment firm affiliated with Bitmain, which is the world's largest manufacturer of mining rigs.

Read more: Hong Kong Firm With Ties to Bitmain Reorganizes to Focus on Crypto Asset Management and Hedging

Edited by Stephen Alpher.


Eliza Gkritsi

Eliza Gkritsi is CoinDesk's crypto mining reporter based in Asia.

