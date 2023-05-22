Seeking Grants Deal with Osmosis, Privacy Blockchain Namada Proposes Airdrop
Ahead of its mainnet launch Namada’s builders are trying to ink an array of tech and token partnerships.
Builders of the privacy-focused blockchain Namada seek to forge closer ties with the Osmosis protocol by jointly funding software “public goods” and airdropping its planned NAM token to OSMO investors.
Namada co-founder Christopher Goes told CoinDesk the planned grants program would support a range of privacy-centric research and development projects that benefit Cosmos-based Osmosis and Namada, which hasn’t launched yet. Namada would bankroll the effort but Goes said he’s “hopeful” Osmosis will pitch in too.
Namada also seeks to roll out its method for protecting asset privacy on Osmosis. These so-called “shielded actions” would hide assets on Namada when not being used in trades on Osmosis, Goes said.
“It would be pretty boring if you only had assets and couldn't do anything with them,” explained Goes. “So we expect that people want to go to Osmosis” and decentralized exchanges on other chains to trade their assets, he added.
Namada’s Swiss-based nonprofit the Anoma Foundation would earmark some of Namada’s staking token NAM for airdrops to OSMO holders. The snapshot hasn’t yet happened and distribution could come after Namada goes live.
Exact timelines and amounts are not yet in stone in part because Osmosis’ community has not yet weighed in. Goes said he’s looking for the community’s input as well as their permission to go forward with the proposal, which will be subject to an OSMO governance vote.
In April Namada proposed a similar partnership with Zcash that also included an airdrop.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.