EOS Network Participants Should Consider Legal Action Against Block.one: EOS Foundation CEO

Bitcoin
$27,018.07+0.41%
Ethereum
$1,822.38+0.50%
Binance Coin
$309.92-0.03%
XRP
$0.46209513-0.91%
Cardano
$0.36892500+1.85%
Dogecoin
$0.07314410-0.28%
Polygon
$0.87024307-0.26%
Solana
$19.87-1.18%
Tron
$0.07756511+3.43%
Litecoin
$91.54-0.63%
Polkadot
$5.32-0.36%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.01%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000878+1.61%
Avalanche
$14.60+0.81%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,104.13+0.49%
Uniswap
$5.12-1.61%
Chainlink
$6.55+1.00%
Cosmos
$10.55+0.08%
Monero
$151.41+0.62%
Ethereum Classic
$18.23-0.03%
Stellar
$0.08816000-0.34%
Bitcoin Cash
$114.88-0.47%
Internet Computer
$5.07-1.35%
Filecoin
$4.43-1.19%
Lido DAO
$2.09-1.25%
Hedera
$0.05207630-1.09%
Aptos
$8.19-1.31%
Crypto.com
$0.06212516-0.12%
Quant
$102.05-1.44%
NEAR Protocol
$1.62-1.11%
Arbitrum
$1.13-1.48%
VeChain
$0.01933980+0.91%
ApeCoin
$3.44-1.13%
Algorand
$0.16207590-0.49%
The Graph
$0.11993145+0.68%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99545132-0.07%
Fantom
$0.36332490-1.96%
The Sandbox
$0.51695384-0.68%
EOS
$0.85550000-1.76%
Elrond
$36.51-0.62%
Aave
$64.18-0.18%
Decentraland
$0.48184854-0.76%
Stacks
$0.63223567-3.99%
Theta
$0.85814248-0.96%
Tezos
$0.89810400-0.41%
Axie Infinity
$6.90-0.60%
Flow
$0.76016773+0.10%
Synthetix
$2.45+2.59%
Immutable X
$0.73091214-1.01%
Gala
$0.03000985-0.90%
Curve DAO Token
$0.84540509+1.30%
NEO
$9.70+3.73%
Bitcoin SV
$34.88+1.08%
Kava.io
$1.09+2.63%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060-0.37%
Maker
$625.30-0.03%
Chiliz
$0.10513521-1.08%
Optimism
$1.63-1.90%
Injective Protocol
$6.78-2.69%
PAX Gold
$1,981.88-0.48%
Luna Classic
$0.00008807-1.92%
Mina
$0.56730704-2.25%
IOTA
$0.18136133+2.77%
eCash
$0.00002570-0.98%
Dash
$43.75+0.03%
Flare
$0.02774058-0.97%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.07-1.17%
Zilliqa
$0.02345534-1.88%
Woo Network
$0.22307141-1.85%
Nexo
$0.67304230-0.74%
PancakeSwap
$1.82-0.78%
Loopring
$0.29123873-1.55%
Convex Finance
$4.56+0.60%
Mask Network
$4.35-5.88%
Enjin
$0.34025628-0.69%
dYdX
$2.10-1.33%
THORChain
$1.11-2.45%
Basic Attention Token
$0.22128000+0.81%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-3.71%
FLOKI
$0.00003103-4.50%
Holo
$0.00163253-1.57%
NEM
$0.03220010-1.28%
Zcash
$32.18-1.89%
Qtum
$2.64+1.17%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.16-1.48%
Oasis Network
$0.05208408-1.02%
Ravencoin
$0.02171411-1.05%
Celo
$0.51520902-2.30%
Audius
$0.24462649+0.82%
Fetch.ai
$0.24338032-3.28%
Decred
$16.54-1.98%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.90287117-2.16%
Stepn
$0.28349141+1.78%
Illuvium
$46.78+0.01%
ICON
$0.25275113-1.04%
SXP
$0.42641448-1.56%
Compound
$34.85-0.61%
JasmyCoin
$0.00483556-1.32%
Kusama
$25.33-0.83%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.81-0.51%
BLUR
$0.46607140-0.96%
EthereumPoW
$2.04-1.52%
Yearn Finance
$6,653.96+0.62%
IoTeX
$0.02290126+0.28%
Ankr
$0.02555324-0.85%
Helium
$1.45+0.31%
Harmony
$0.01603991-2.90%
Braintrust
$0.78011330-1.86%
0x
$0.22255104-0.93%
Wax
$0.05585065-2.07%
Band Protocol
$1.45-2.62%
Moonbeam
$0.27995884-0.37%
Sushiswap
$0.89532704+0.31%
Siacoin
$0.00330869-2.17%
Waves
$1.65+0.58%
Amp
$0.00286209-1.81%
Gains Network
$5.07-0.20%
SafePal
$0.41403610+0.61%
UMA Protocol
$2.06-2.77%
Skale
$0.03215936-0.87%
TerraUSD
$0.01459639-3.07%
Aragon
$3.54+1.36%
Livepeer
$4.90+0.41%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02763848+2.95%
SPACE ID
$0.46801081-2.62%
Cartesi
$0.18226869-1.91%
Polymath Network
$0.14354644-4.42%
DigiByte
$0.00785204-1.08%
Joe
$0.36243328+2.20%
Synapse
$0.64385544+7.63%
Lisk
$0.83365433-1.31%
Stargate Finance
$0.61148450-0.82%
iExec RLC
$1.60-6.37%
OMG Network
$0.79143421-3.20%
Nervos Network
$0.00329878-1.00%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020-0.30%
Kyber Network
$0.60224147-1.49%
Secret
$0.47314517+0.42%
MetisDAO
$22.22-1.63%
Ribbon Finance
$0.13737947-0.62%
Nano
$0.71416312-2.15%
Celsius
$0.22105924+0.16%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00220824-1.53%
Syscoin
$0.12353803+2.62%
Numeraire
$13.90-1.81%
Steem
$0.19233183-1.28%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.48+1.01%
COTI
$0.06817556-0.66%
Dent
$0.00084444-0.94%
MOBOX
$0.40711956-1.26%
Chromia
$0.13732310-0.54%
Ren
$0.07610504-0.66%
WINkLink
$0.00007617+0.73%
Keep Network
$0.12939003-1.41%
Civic
$0.08790745-0.38%
NuCypher
$0.05302570-0.01%
Spell Token
$0.00058913+0.05%
Request
$0.08709276-1.30%
NKN
$0.10255316-0.77%
Bifrost
$0.05094036-1.85%
Bancor
$0.40897299-0.95%
SuperRare
$0.09804749-1.77%
Index Chain
$0.08169326-5.14%
CEEK VR
$0.07044665-0.47%
Sun Token
$0.00619824+3.76%
WazirX
$0.12244672-1.78%
XYO Network
$0.00440154-0.03%
Augur
$6.67-0.90%
RACA
$0.00015310+0.19%
LooksRare
$0.09348029-3.39%
Reef
$0.00222149-1.19%
Stormx
$0.00452369-1.77%
Moonriver
$6.34-2.67%
Storj
$0.30537051-1.45%
Voyager Token
$0.14817150-3.80%
Raydium
$0.20029150-0.78%
Orchid
$0.06713927-0.42%
Saitama
$0.00088751-1.91%
GAS
$2.79+1.76%
Verge
$0.00215063-3.82%
Polkastarter
$0.35604434-2.16%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000008.52%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18187340-2.23%
Alpaca Finance
$0.21083166-1.90%
Adventure Gold
$0.37843609-1.75%
Serum
$0.07570494-3.52%
CLV
$0.04741671-2.74%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.85-2.27%
Quickswap
$58.11-2.58%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14629693-1.84%
Enzyme
$18.29-1.02%
Blue Zelle
$0.06282847-0.40%
Star Atlas
$0.00208050-1.86%
district0x
$0.02760000-1.08%
Stafi
$0.35352848-1.20%
Harvest Finance
$28.01-0.07%
Rarible
$1.30+0.15%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00302496-1.34%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01537424-3.31%
Tokemak
$0.75955080+0.14%
Quantstamp
$0.01320094-1.66%
Mirror Protocol
$0.03945487-8.88%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.00-4.12%
Pepe
$0.00000158-8.16%
Tether
$1.00-0.02%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.00%
Dai
$0.99977293-0.00%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

EOS Network Participants Should Consider Legal Action Against Block.one: EOS Foundation CEO

EOS Network Foundation's founder said the other option is a hard fork to exclude EOS tokens held by B1

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconMay 22, 2023 at 12:25 p.m. UTC
Updated May 22, 2023 at 12:26 p.m. UTC
court-legal-motion-shutterstock_1500

Legal (Shutterstock)

EOS Network participants should consider taking legal action against major investor Block.one (B1) for "broken promises" over its investment in the ecosystem, according to the founder of the EOS Network Foundation.

Yves La Rose said legal action is one of two possible ways to hold B1 to account for not investing the $1 billion it promised during the network's initial coin offering (ICO) in January 2018. The other option is a hard fork to exclude EOS tokens held by B1 to fully disassociate itself from its former backer.

"As a result of B1’s broken promises, the EOS Network is under-capitalized and the development of the EOS Network has been significantly stunted," La Rose wrote in a letter dated May 20.

EOS token holders purchased their tokens "relying on representations of ongoing investment in the EOS ecosystem," which never came leading one to conclusion that B1 never intended to make the promised investments, according to La Rose.

"If enough token holders are interested in making a legal claim, a class action lawsuit is a possibility. The EOS Network Foundation is prepared to assist in bringing EOS token holders together for the purpose of advancing a claim against B1," he wrote.

The EOS token is currently trading at $0.85 having slumped by 32% since April 14, it dropped by a further 2.5% over the past-24 hours, according to TradingView data.

EOS raised $4.1 billion in its ICO in 2018 but fell short of expectations, with community members blaming B1 for shifting its interests and capital to crypto exchange Bullish, which it unveiled in May 2021. The Foundation first muted legal action in February 2022 to seek $4.1 billion in damages.

B1 did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.

Read More: EOS Ethereum Virtual Machine Testnet Goes Live Ahead of April Mainnet Deployment

Edited by Oliver Knight.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown
Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Follow @JamieCrawleyCD on Twitter

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Read more about
EOSBlock.oneLegal