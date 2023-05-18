ZK Startup Lagrange Labs Raises $4M to Build Secure DeFi Interoperability

Bitcoin
$27,123.08+1.34%
Ethereum
$1,809.07+0.77%
Binance Coin
$311.58+0.94%
XRP
$0.46216944+5.13%
Cardano
$0.37352700+1.97%
Dogecoin
$0.07364844+0.57%
Solana
$20.50-0.28%
Polygon
$0.86479908+1.53%
Litecoin
$91.29-0.67%
Polkadot
$5.37+2.15%
Tron
$0.07061079+0.56%
Binance USD
$0.99986337+0.05%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000870+1.08%
Avalanche
$14.82+0.98%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,302.67+1.62%
Uniswap
$5.29+3.15%
Chainlink
$6.63+0.58%
Cosmos
$10.88+1.03%
Monero
$151.34+0.03%
Ethereum Classic
$18.41+0.68%
Stellar
$0.08853700+1.01%
Internet Computer
$5.25+1.63%
Bitcoin Cash
$116.36-0.11%
Lido DAO
$2.21+0.90%
Filecoin
$4.50+2.02%
Aptos
$8.55+1.93%
Hedera
$0.05222117+1.13%
Crypto.com
$0.06324640+0.30%
Quant
$105.03+0.28%
NEAR Protocol
$1.66+0.59%
Arbitrum
$1.17+1.72%
VeChain
$0.01952861+0.22%
ApeCoin
$3.38+1.01%
Algorand
$0.16758648+0.51%
The Graph
$0.12110375+0.51%
Fantom
$0.37559712+0.55%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99986961+0.54%
EOS
$0.89700000+1.37%
The Sandbox
$0.52534012+1.23%
Elrond
$37.40+1.32%
Aave
$65.84+5.87%
Theta
$0.91507255+0.28%
Decentraland
$0.49985766+0.43%
Stacks
$0.65558217+3.92%
Tezos
$0.90300000+2.03%
Axie Infinity
$7.09-1.37%
Flow
$0.77285308-0.87%
Immutable X
$0.77036233+5.00%
Synthetix
$2.35+9.37%
Curve DAO Token
$0.82189145+1.45%
NEO
$9.44+1.12%
Bitcoin SV
$33.56-0.34%
Optimism
$1.81+6.58%
Chiliz
$0.10680481+0.99%
Maker
$631.86+0.82%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060+0.52%
Luna Classic
$0.00009028+0.50%
Mina
$0.57887238+2.83%
Injective Protocol
$6.51+7.27%
PAX Gold
$1,982.15-0.45%
IOTA
$0.18364968+1.64%
Kava.io
$0.97299917+6.05%
eCash
$0.00002607+0.62%
Dash
$43.57-0.69%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.11+2.59%
Flare
$0.02751979+0.27%
Zilliqa
$0.02425504+0.89%
Woo Network
$0.23056574+2.44%
Nexo
$0.67504463+1.36%
PancakeSwap
$1.86+1.01%
Loopring
$0.29768314+1.61%
Convex Finance
$4.70+0.82%
Mask Network
$4.52+10.70%
THORChain
$1.19+5.22%
dYdX
$2.18+3.29%
Enjin
$0.34685558-0.30%
Basic Attention Token
$0.22304000+1.34%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.17%
FLOKI
$0.00003280+1.75%
Holo
$0.00168899-0.54%
NEM
$0.03299925+0.93%
Zcash
$33.44+0.45%
Qtum
$2.64+1.57%
Oasis Network
$0.05352326+2.23%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.38+0.81%
Celo
$0.53612013-0.09%
Ravencoin
$0.02205319+1.02%
Fetch.ai
$0.24914010+4.32%
Audius
$0.24716861-0.00%
Decred
$17.14-0.26%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.94021989+1.23%
ICON
$0.26374262+1.84%
Illuvium
$47.84+1.35%
Compound
$35.70+2.14%
SXP
$0.43165288+3.60%
Stepn
$0.28181698+1.69%
Gala
$0.03163267-1.62%
Kusama
$25.88+2.15%
JasmyCoin
$0.00485912+0.68%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.05+1.38%
EthereumPoW
$2.07-0.27%
BLUR
$0.47028882+3.11%
Yearn Finance
$6,684.65+0.00%
IoTeX
$0.02252873-0.21%
Ankr
$0.02604262+2.00%
Harmony
$0.01668272+2.69%
Wax
$0.06018797+5.33%
Helium
$1.34-0.38%
0x
$0.22825644+2.43%
Band Protocol
$1.50+2.76%
Braintrust
$0.74725991+0.55%
Moonbeam
$0.28540422+0.66%
Siacoin
$0.00341958+1.51%
Sushiswap
$0.90308180+1.48%
Gains Network
$5.62+6.44%
Amp
$0.00296809+0.10%
Polymath Network
$0.18312088+22.13%
Waves
$1.63+2.25%
UMA Protocol
$2.21+4.53%
SafePal
$0.40827294-0.07%
TerraUSD
$0.01535171+2.64%
Skale
$0.03231184+0.72%
Cartesi
$0.19600615-5.68%
Livepeer
$4.91+3.45%
SPACE ID
$0.47449011+3.78%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02694259+0.95%
Aragon
$3.27+0.47%
DigiByte
$0.00792699+2.74%
Joe
$0.37817306+4.13%
Lisk
$0.86128113+1.74%
Stargate Finance
$0.62802767+1.15%
Synapse
$0.63332535+13.72%
NuCypher
$0.08994286-0.21%
iExec RLC
$1.60+3.61%
OMG Network
$0.80450717+1.63%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000020-2.60%
Nervos Network
$0.00332848+2.47%
Kyber Network
$0.61982827+3.87%
Secret
$0.49701468+2.54%
Nano
$0.73863146+1.23%
MetisDAO
$22.59+2.75%
Ribbon Finance
$0.13772203+6.14%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00225985-0.37%
Celsius
$0.22352628+2.90%
Syscoin
$0.12098174+2.74%
Numeraire
$13.82+2.24%
Steem
$0.19600195+0.47%
COTI
$0.06976187-1.49%
Dent
$0.00087000+1.94%
MOBOX
$0.41898355+0.74%
Ren
$0.07955929+2.64%
Chromia
$0.13907935+1.99%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.30-1.19%
WINkLink
$0.00007508+0.93%
Keep Network
$0.13118487-0.00%
Civic
$0.08940561+1.73%
Request
$0.08890655+0.43%
Spell Token
$0.00058850+0.81%
Bancor
$0.42039019+1.42%
NKN
$0.10093046+2.51%
Bifrost
$0.05021310+1.77%
SuperRare
$0.10031856+1.97%
XYO Network
$0.00463985-4.43%
Index Chain
$0.07955319+0.37%
WazirX
$0.12224067-0.49%
LooksRare
$0.10228185+0.84%
CEEK VR
$0.06561607+0.36%
Augur
$6.66+0.39%
Sun Token
$0.00551458+2.69%
RACA
$0.00015437-0.41%
Reef
$0.00225797+1.61%
Stormx
$0.00458369+1.04%
Raydium
$0.23928679+28.14%
Moonriver
$6.59+1.13%
Storj
$0.31298295+1.72%
Voyager Token
$0.14991080+3.32%
Saitama
$0.00090952-0.70%
Orchid
$0.06805576+0.99%
GAS
$2.75+0.72%
Polkastarter
$0.36420682+1.43%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19123270-2.78%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000012.83%
Verge
$0.00195684+0.86%
Alpaca Finance
$0.20932508+0.35%
Serum
$0.08398133+6.44%
Adventure Gold
$0.39109896+0.72%
CLV
$0.04831543+0.62%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.91+2.13%
Enzyme
$18.52+1.85%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.14875063-1.88%
Quickswap
$57.24+1.52%
Star Atlas
$0.00215830+0.92%
Blue Zelle
$0.06341983+4.00%
Stafi
$0.37232484+4.80%
Harvest Finance
$28.62+2.59%
district0x
$0.02493698+2.18%
Rarible
$1.32+0.91%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00330389+4.97%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01626324+1.64%
Tokemak
$0.81338072+19.52%
Quantstamp
$0.01444171+11.83%
Mirror Protocol
$0.04626740-11.13%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.12+1.67%
Pepe
$0.00000156+3.57%
Tether
$0.99996960+0.04%
USD Coin
$0.99997306+0.05%
Dai
$0.99972588+0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

ZK Startup Lagrange Labs Raises $4M to Build Secure DeFi Interoperability

The round was led by investment firm 1kx and included contributions from Maven11, Lattice Fund, CMT Digital, Daedalus Angels

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconMay 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. UTC
Funding (Shutterstock)

Funding (Shutterstock)

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Zero-knowledge (ZK) startup Lagrange Labs has raised $4 million in pre-seed funding to develop its ZK system enabling secure interoperability across different blockchain networks.

The raise was led by investment firm 1kx and included contributions from Maven11, Lattice Fund, CMT Digital, Daedalus Angels, according to an emailed announcement on Thursday.

Lagrange's work could entice more users to decentralized finance (DeFi) by allowing developers to build decentralized apps (dApps) that can operate across different blockchain simultaneously while alleviating the security threat that this may otherwise bring.

Sharing information across different chains requires an intermediary protocol, which can be prone to hacks and vulnerabilities.

"These intermediaries also tend to be limited in the information they can pass on," Lagrange's founder Ismael Hishon-Rezaizadeh said. "Modern DeFi applications require more sophisticated relationships between data on different blockchains, and we’re excited to see how our technology can unlock new multi-chain DeFi primitives.”

Lagrange has also hired Yale University's co-director of Applied Cryptography Charalampos Papamanthou as its chief scientist.

Read More: Newly Formed ZeroSync Association Brings Zero-Knowledge Proofs to Bitcoin

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.


DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Read more about
Zero-Knowledge ProofsFunding Rounds1kx