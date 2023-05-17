Tether Says It Will Buy Bitcoin for Stablecoin Reserves Using Realized Profits

The development comes after Tether, the company behind the largest stablecoin on the market, the $82 billion USDT, revealed last week that it holds $1.5 billion of BTC and $3.4 billion of gold among the assets that backs the value of USDT and its smaller stablecoins. Some 85% of the reserves are held in cash and cash-like assets such as U.S. Treasury bonds, according to its 2023 Q1 attestation.