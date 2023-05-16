The New Crypto Cycle Will Be About Ether Yields: Bernstein
Ether staking trends following the Shanghai upgrade have beaten expectations, the report said.
Pressure on zero-yield generating bank deposits is expected to continue, which makes ether (ETH) yields more attractive, Bernstein said in a research report on Monday.
Currently, the flight is from bank deposits to the U.S. Treasury money markets, but as the ether yield economy becomes more mainstream, “it is hard not see more demand for ETH deposits and ETH yields,” analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal wrote.
Bernstein notes that in the “hierarchy of yields,” money market yields at peak rates are the obvious choice for investors, but these are in U.S. dollars, a fiat currency base.
Ether holders are seeing nearly one month waiting period for setting up as network validators on Ethereum.
“Any hard landing leading to a decline in rates and USD debasement would immediately make ETH yields in ETH terms extremely attractive,” the note said. Ether yield is denominated in ETH, and the cryptocurrency continues to remain deflationary, the note added.
These yields are directly linked to Ethereum ecosystem activity, which continues to see increased adoption from both retail and institutional investors, the analysts wrote.
“The new crypto crypto cycle will be about yield this time,” the report said. Banks make money by not sharing yields with savers, “Ethereum shares all that it makes with stakers and does not dilute its monetary policy,” the report added.
Ether staking trends post the Shanghai upgrade have beaten expectations, Bernstein said, with the amount of ether staked as a percentage of total ETH reaching around 15%, an increase of 2% since the upgrade, addressing any concerns of a supply overhang.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.