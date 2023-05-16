The New Crypto Cycle Will Be About Ether Yields: Bernstein

Bitcoin
$27,284.39-0.48%
Ethereum
$1,826.17-0.18%
Binance Coin
$313.21-0.84%
XRP
$0.42371175-0.63%
Cardano
$0.36880400-1.02%
Dogecoin
$0.07231373-0.94%
Solana
$21.09-1.55%
Polygon
$0.86435269-1.12%
Polkadot
$5.30-2.18%
Litecoin
$88.77+1.38%
Tron
$0.07055458+0.51%
Binance USD
$0.99954330-0.05%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000882-0.62%
Avalanche
$15.04-1.57%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,379.81-0.56%
Uniswap
$5.13-1.57%
Chainlink
$6.72+0.62%
Cosmos
$10.87-1.54%
Monero
$152.12-1.30%
Ethereum Classic
$18.34-0.22%
Stellar
$0.08848000-0.07%
Internet Computer
$5.23-2.28%
Bitcoin Cash
$116.24-3.52%
Lido DAO
$2.19+6.02%
Filecoin
$4.47-0.96%
Aptos
$8.70-0.07%
Hedera
$0.05278032+0.11%
Crypto.com
$0.06374418-1.32%
Quant
$107.69-1.93%
Arbitrum
$1.20-1.78%
NEAR Protocol
$1.67-1.36%
VeChain
$0.01974663+1.65%
ApeCoin
$3.41+2.64%
Algorand
$0.17021636+2.25%
The Graph
$0.12274184-1.04%
Fantom
$0.38559829+0.09%
Paxos Dollar
$0.99945570+0.00%
EOS
$0.89200000+0.21%
Elrond
$38.23-2.29%
The Sandbox
$0.50722840-0.96%
Theta
$0.91766513+0.17%
Aave
$63.01-0.53%
Stacks
$0.63974887-0.03%
Decentraland
$0.47595183+1.90%
Tezos
$0.90132000+0.08%
Flow
$0.76443941-0.96%
Axie Infinity
$6.82-0.94%
Immutable X
$0.75962743-1.44%
Curve DAO Token
$0.83293999+1.17%
Synthetix
$2.12+0.52%
Bitcoin SV
$34.96-2.47%
NEO
$9.31+0.45%
Chiliz
$0.10921636+0.92%
BitTorrent
$0.00000060+0.66%
Maker
$631.57-0.54%
Optimism
$1.65-2.12%
Luna Classic
$0.00009025-0.62%
PAX Gold
$2,015.18-0.55%
Mina
$0.56983328+0.19%
eCash
$0.00002642-1.86%
Kava.io
$0.98056542-3.21%
Injective Protocol
$6.30+0.85%
IOTA
$0.18092047+0.79%
Dash
$42.88+1.07%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.12-0.93%
Flare
$0.02867075+2.47%
Zilliqa
$0.02427217+0.47%
Woo Network
$0.23285476-1.04%
PancakeSwap
$1.87-0.42%
Nexo
$0.66717757-1.43%
Loopring
$0.29660039+1.57%
Convex Finance
$4.69-0.05%
dYdX
$2.25+1.09%
THORChain
$1.17-1.99%
Enjin
$0.34163232-0.34%
FLOKI
$0.00003489-2.92%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+3.39%
Basic Attention Token
$0.22067000+0.29%
Mask Network
$3.87+0.34%
NEM
$0.03408098+2.05%
Holo
$0.00171892+0.32%
Zcash
$33.22-0.80%
Celo
$0.56688294+6.14%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.63+0.32%
Qtum
$2.62+0.84%
Oasis Network
$0.05434530-0.26%
Decred
$17.48-0.79%
Ravencoin
$0.02185494+0.13%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.94578082+0.40%
Fetch.ai
$0.24692151-0.56%
Audius
$0.24528229+1.95%
ICON
$0.26511930+2.27%
Compound
$35.60+0.68%
SXP
$0.42918173-1.74%
Stepn
$0.27505085-1.42%
Illuvium
$45.86+0.75%
Kusama
$25.87-0.38%
JasmyCoin
$0.00485747-0.86%
Gala
$0.03042295-1.64%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.91+0.28%
BLUR
$0.48064597-1.64%
Yearn Finance
$6,801.99-1.91%
EthereumPoW
$2.04-1.06%
Ankr
$0.02654560+1.78%
IoTeX
$0.02272507+1.40%
Harmony
$0.01668784+0.14%
0x
$0.22796957+1.37%
Helium
$1.34-1.18%
Wax
$0.05695028+0.43%
Braintrust
$0.75400667-1.30%
Moonbeam
$0.29170472-0.89%
Band Protocol
$1.45-0.53%
Siacoin
$0.00343980-0.35%
Sushiswap
$0.89356646-1.78%
Amp
$0.00298983+0.37%
Waves
$1.61+2.08%
Polymath Network
$0.17850000+18.98%
UMA Protocol
$2.23-5.86%
Gains Network
$5.09-2.06%
TerraUSD
$0.01517922-1.64%
SafePal
$0.40162880-0.11%
Skale
$0.03246638+0.41%
SPACE ID
$0.48728703-3.42%
Joe
$0.38186991+8.37%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02655061+8.66%
Livepeer
$4.69+0.64%
Cartesi
$0.17509879+1.96%
Aragon
$3.20-0.98%
DigiByte
$0.00789821+0.63%
Lisk
$0.85663605+0.82%
Stargate Finance
$0.64313819+0.22%
NuCypher
$0.08994286-0.21%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021-0.44%
Synapse
$0.61289763-2.22%
OMG Network
$0.80429142-1.79%
Nervos Network
$0.00338061+1.14%
iExec RLC
$1.55+1.46%
Kyber Network
$0.60726070-0.75%
Secret
$0.49367097-0.48%
MetisDAO
$23.43-2.25%
Ribbon Finance
$0.14251399-4.47%
Nano
$0.73641293+2.71%
Celsius
$0.22337976+3.96%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00220091-0.26%
Steem
$0.19707180+0.95%
Numeraire
$13.71-0.15%
Syscoin
$0.11867729-1.96%
COTI
$0.07007035+1.15%
Dent
$0.00086134+0.73%
MOBOX
$0.41815667+0.68%
Ren
$0.07944576+1.70%
Star Atlas
$0.00222197+1.59%
Chromia
$0.13634282+0.82%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.20+3.84%
WINkLink
$0.00007649+0.79%
Keep Network
$0.13200447-3.06%
Civic
$0.08948437+0.31%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16352869-7.15%
Request
$0.08989816+0.29%
Spell Token
$0.00057920+0.15%
Bancor
$0.42476711+0.71%
Bifrost
$0.05007792-0.74%
NKN
$0.09767373+1.21%
Index Chain
$0.08663993-1.47%
SuperRare
$0.09903516-0.58%
WazirX
$0.13028786+1.19%
CEEK VR
$0.06549936+2.84%
Augur
$6.90+3.06%
RACA
$0.00015586+0.84%
Sun Token
$0.00544987+0.80%
Stormx
$0.00460495+0.87%
XYO Network
$0.00401090+1.41%
Reef
$0.00221687-0.24%
LooksRare
$0.08803974+6.56%
Moonriver
$6.59+1.29%
Storj
$0.31057773-0.43%
Voyager Token
$0.15022651-1.98%
Saitama
$0.00098336+1.51%
Orchid
$0.06954367-1.63%
Raydium
$0.19183956+0.04%
GAS
$2.75+1.25%
Polkastarter
$0.36649885+0.49%
Yield Guild Games
$0.19041506-5.76%
Kishu Inu
$0.000000009.81%
Alpaca Finance
$0.21279289+0.97%
Verge
$0.00192218-0.18%
Adventure Gold
$0.40410035+8.63%
Serum
$0.07889463-0.71%
CLV
$0.04881509+1.96%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.92+0.29%
Enzyme
$18.53-1.28%
Quickswap
$58.00-3.97%
Blue Zelle
$0.06183643+1.36%
Stafi
$0.37103768+2.65%
district0x
$0.02694773+2.88%
Harvest Finance
$28.35-0.68%
Rarible
$1.36-0.64%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00312467+3.20%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01602330+0.01%
Tokemak
$0.73040527+2.52%
Quantstamp
$0.01321517-4.42%
Mirror Protocol
$0.05522848-5.52%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.08-3.56%
Pepe
$0.00000170-1.39%
Tether
$0.99954416-0.06%
USD Coin
$0.99911370-0.07%
Dai
$0.99914849-0.03%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

The New Crypto Cycle Will Be About Ether Yields: Bernstein

Ether staking trends following the Shanghai upgrade have beaten expectations, the report said.

By Will Canny
AccessTimeIconMay 16, 2023 at 8:04 a.m. UTC
Yield sign (James Coleman/Unsplash)

Yield sign (James Coleman/Unsplash)

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Pressure on zero-yield generating bank deposits is expected to continue, which makes ether (ETH) yields more attractive, Bernstein said in a research report on Monday.

Currently, the flight is from bank deposits to the U.S. Treasury money markets, but as the ether yield economy becomes more mainstream, “it is hard not see more demand for ETH deposits and ETH yields,” analysts Gautam Chhugani and Manas Agrawal wrote.

Bernstein notes that in the “hierarchy of yields,” money market yields at peak rates are the obvious choice for investors, but these are in U.S. dollars, a fiat currency base.

Ether holders are seeing nearly one month waiting period for setting up as network validators on Ethereum.

Read more: Ether Holders Embrace Near Month-Long Wait for Staking ETH

“Any hard landing leading to a decline in rates and USD debasement would immediately make ETH yields in ETH terms extremely attractive,” the note said. Ether yield is denominated in ETH, and the cryptocurrency continues to remain deflationary, the note added.

These yields are directly linked to Ethereum ecosystem activity, which continues to see increased adoption from both retail and institutional investors, the analysts wrote.

“The new crypto crypto cycle will be about yield this time,” the report said. Banks make money by not sharing yields with savers, “Ethereum shares all that it makes with stakers and does not dilute its monetary policy,” the report added.

Ether staking trends post the Shanghai upgrade have beaten expectations, Bernstein said, with the amount of ether staked as a percentage of total ETH reaching around 15%, an increase of 2% since the upgrade, addressing any concerns of a supply overhang.

Read more: The Biggest Crypto Bull Cycle Is Upon Us: Bernstein

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Author placeholder image

Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

Author placeholder image

Will Canny

Will Canny is CoinDesk's finance reporter.

Read more about
StakingEtherYield