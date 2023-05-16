Peter Thiel Backs Bitcoin Startup River in $35M Round

"These bank failures and bailouts have been a reminder of why Bitcoin is so important," said River CEO Alex Leishman in a press release. "It's a secure path to a fairer, more equal, and transparent global economy," he added. "As a result," he continued, "River's goal is to provide the most seamless on-ramp to invest in bitcoin for the everyday person as they search for an alternative to the current system. This funding round demonstrates our commitment to championing an honest and robust financial environment through the use of bitcoin—the world's only incorruptible digital currency."