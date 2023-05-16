Coinbase Initiated at Hold, Likely To Face Enforcement Action From SEC: Berenberg

Shorting Coinbase shares is too risky a trade, Berenberg said, especially as around 23% of its free float is already sold short. Shorting is a way of betting that a price will decline. An investor borrows a security and sells it in the hope that the price will drop. They then repurchase the security and return it to the lender. The borrower can then pocket the difference if they are right or fork out the difference if wrong.