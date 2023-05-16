Bitcoin
Bitcoin Miner Cormint Raises $30M Series A to Build Texas Data Center

Executives of Nasdaq-listed semiconductor firm Silicon Laboratories participated in the funding round.

By Eliza Gkritsi
AccessTimeIconMay 16, 2023 at 3:19 p.m. UTC
Mining rig

(Getty Images)

Eliza Gkritsi is CoinDesk's crypto mining reporter based in Asia.

Bitcoin mining startup Cormint Data Systems raised $30 million in a Series A funding round co-led by its president to build a data center with 2.4 exahash/second (EH/s) of computing power in Fort Stockton, Texas.

The round was led by Cormint President Jamie McAvity and semiconductor firm Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Chairman Nav Sooch. The chip firm’s former Chief Technology Officer Alessandro Piovoccari also joined in the Series A along with existing investors.

The fresh capital adds to 400 BTC ($10.8 million) raised in late 2022 through promissory notes.

With the price of bitcoin modestly rebounding and energy costs slipping, the mining industry is starting to emerge from a prolonged crypto winter that saw a number of high-profile bankruptcies and defaults.

Cormint plans to have the 2.4 EH/s of self-mining computing power up and running by the end of 2024 at the Fort Stockton site.

Read more: Bitcoin Mining Earnings Wrap: Marathon Shares Underperform After New SEC Subpoena

Edited by Stephen Alpher.




Read more about
Bitcoin MiningMining CentersFunding RoundsTexasVenture Capital