Bitcoin Miner Cormint Raises $30M Series A to Build Texas Data Center
Executives of Nasdaq-listed semiconductor firm Silicon Laboratories participated in the funding round.
Bitcoin mining startup Cormint Data Systems raised $30 million in a Series A funding round co-led by its president to build a data center with 2.4 exahash/second (EH/s) of computing power in Fort Stockton, Texas.
The round was led by Cormint President Jamie McAvity and semiconductor firm Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Chairman Nav Sooch. The chip firm’s former Chief Technology Officer Alessandro Piovoccari also joined in the Series A along with existing investors.
The fresh capital adds to 400 BTC ($10.8 million) raised in late 2022 through promissory notes.
With the price of bitcoin modestly rebounding and energy costs slipping, the mining industry is starting to emerge from a prolonged crypto winter that saw a number of high-profile bankruptcies and defaults.
Cormint plans to have the 2.4 EH/s of self-mining computing power up and running by the end of 2024 at the Fort Stockton site.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.