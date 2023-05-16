Bitcoin
Balancer Proposes ‘Permissioned Arbitrage’ to Rescue Inverse Finance’s Frozen Crypto

The plan would see Balancer raid its own trading pools before other arbitrageurs have the chance to.

By Danny Nelson
AccessTimeIconMay 16, 2023 at 7:40 p.m. UTC
Washington

Washington Crossing the Delaware by Emanuel Leutze (Wikimedia Commons)

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

A cadre of decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols are coordinating to rescue about $300,000 in crypto that got frozen during the biggest hack of 2023.

The owner of the crypto, Inverse Finance, fears arbitrageurs are gearing up to grab the hoard once it unfreezes on June 8.

A plan outlined Tuesday would see the automated market maker Balancer execute a “permissioned arbitrage” of its “bb-e-USD” pool “before anyone else can get to it,” according to a forum post from Balancer’s governance lead. Balancer had frozen the pool on an emergency basis in Mid-March when the borrow and lend platform Euler Finance lost $200 million to a hacker (who later returned the funds).

Currently in discussion, the plan needs approval from Balancer’s community members, since the DeFi protocol would have to modify its mechanics. Organizers plan to hold a second vote on distributing the recovered tokens once the arbitrage is complete.

DeFi’s lego bricks lock together in complicated ways, and the Balancer situation offers another example. It has already gotten the green-light from three other protocols: TempleDAO, which will loan Balancer specialty stablecoins that it needs to conduct the arbitrage; Euler, who patched the smart contract; and Inverse, which wants its money back.

“Inverse is clearly very concerned about recovering their coins,” the pseudonymous Balancer contributor Tritium wrote in a forum post.

Tritium did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and neither did representatives of TempleDAO or Inverse Finance.

Edited by Bradley Keoun.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

Danny Nelson

Danny is CoinDesk's Managing Editor for Data & Tokens. He owns BTC, ETH and SOL.

