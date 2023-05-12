Binance Announces Exit from Canada, Citing Regulatory Tensions

Bitcoin
$26,440.23-1.64%
Ethereum
$1,788.11-0.06%
Binance Coin
$306.22-0.29%
XRP
$0.42538753+1.83%
Cardano
$0.36131700+1.95%
Dogecoin
$0.07143930+1.16%
Solana
$20.60+2.78%
Polygon
$0.85269116+1.27%
Polkadot
$5.26-0.03%
Tron
$0.06879549+2.12%
Litecoin
$79.71+0.45%
Binance USD
$1.00-0.00%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000871+0.97%
Avalanche
$14.98+0.40%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$26,602.90-1.29%
Uniswap
$5.13+2.07%
Chainlink
$6.49+2.67%
Cosmos
$11.05+1.39%
Monero
$152.11-0.02%
Ethereum Classic
$18.07+0.39%
Stellar
$0.08854600-0.36%
Internet Computer
$5.13+3.05%
Bitcoin Cash
$114.56+1.75%
Filecoin
$4.35+2.01%
Lido DAO
$1.91+17.17%
Hedera
$0.05157376+1.58%
Crypto.com
$0.06208900-1.16%
Aptos
$8.20+2.72%
Quant
$105.40+1.20%
NEAR Protocol
$1.64+3.64%
Arbitrum
$1.15+7.55%
VeChain
$0.01898113+0.23%
ApeCoin
$3.25+1.01%
Algorand
$0.16187420+0.25%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+11.12%
The Graph
$0.11403963+2.64%
Fantom
$0.36531354+0.99%
EOS
$0.86290000-1.63%
Elrond
$36.93-0.33%
The Sandbox
$0.49655786+1.04%
Theta
$0.89788338+1.40%
Aave
$62.09+0.72%
Stacks
$0.62555704+1.74%
Decentraland
$0.44963270+0.36%
Tezos
$0.88102900-0.11%
Axie Infinity
$6.69-0.31%
Flow
$0.74639931+0.15%
Immutable X
$0.74699129+4.75%
Bitcoin SV
$34.66+3.79%
Curve DAO Token
$0.80348061+1.54%
Synthetix
$2.05+1.24%
NEO
$8.99-0.44%
Maker
$636.35+3.42%
Chiliz
$0.10577044+0.08%
BitTorrent
$0.00000059+0.29%
Optimism
$1.66+9.75%
PAX Gold
$2,022.14+0.00%
Luna Classic
$0.00008927+4.98%
eCash
$0.00002682+3.32%
Mina
$0.55217975+2.91%
IOTA
$0.17773191+1.35%
Injective Protocol
$6.02+5.14%
Kava.io
$0.91300842+6.47%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.11+3.72%
Dash
$40.23+0.32%
Flare
$0.02724325-0.94%
Zilliqa
$0.02336903+1.43%
Woo Network
$0.22655360+4.80%
Nexo
$0.66607832+1.18%
PancakeSwap
$1.80-3.09%
Loopring
$0.28334561+1.35%
THORChain
$1.17+0.59%
Convex Finance
$4.47+2.85%
FLOKI
$0.00003523+4.18%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000+9.30%
dYdX
$2.10+8.63%
Enjin
$0.33262755+0.88%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21149000-0.12%
Mask Network
$3.64+0.08%
NEM
$0.03232346+0.96%
Zcash
$32.50+1.51%
Holo
$0.00162377+1.56%
Qtum
$2.57+2.06%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.29+1.73%
Oasis Network
$0.05253469+1.95%
Decred
$17.42+9.08%
Celo
$0.51728235+1.35%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.92360801+1.73%
Fetch.ai
$0.23893245+1.69%
SXP
$0.43994666+7.07%
Audius
$0.23100868+3.35%
Ravencoin
$0.02021091-1.35%
Compound
$34.74+0.33%
ICON
$0.24853493+3.51%
JasmyCoin
$0.00491882+9.23%
Illuvium
$45.24-0.01%
Stepn
$0.26923192-0.97%
Yearn Finance
$6,860.49+3.56%
Bitcoin Gold
$12.80+2.82%
Gala
$0.02972409+5.33%
Kusama
$24.88+1.61%
BLUR
$0.47210212+6.29%
EthereumPoW
$2.03+1.36%
Ankr
$0.02509592+0.59%
IoTeX
$0.02106937-3.37%
Harmony
$0.01582111+2.58%
Helium
$1.34+0.12%
Braintrust
$0.76563495-0.39%
0x
$0.21558389+1.17%
Moonbeam
$0.28345475+1.54%
Wax
$0.05559371-1.14%
Band Protocol
$1.43+3.79%
Siacoin
$0.00336080-0.89%
Sushiswap
$0.87851599+0.98%
UMA Protocol
$2.36-1.45%
Amp
$0.00297112+1.08%
Waves
$1.55+1.23%
SafePal
$0.39585482+1.64%
TerraUSD
$0.01480558+1.42%
Gains Network
$4.74+2.48%
Skale
$0.03083815+3.60%
Polymath Network
$0.15009368-11.86%
SPACE ID
$0.46979960+6.62%
Livepeer
$4.76+2.48%
Aragon
$3.15+4.40%
DigiByte
$0.00763168+1.85%
Lisk
$0.84319843-1.11%
Cartesi
$0.16473191+0.61%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000021+2.60%
Synapse
$0.60705981-4.85%
Joe
$0.32736975+1.78%
Stargate Finance
$0.60004008-1.24%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02215421+1.38%
iExec RLC
$1.51+4.94%
OMG Network
$0.77140760-0.27%
Secret
$0.50416385+3.70%
Nervos Network
$0.00307250+0.37%
Ribbon Finance
$0.14731769-0.78%
Kyber Network
$0.59418324+0.65%
MetisDAO
$22.28-0.72%
Nano
$0.71223635+1.54%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00215004+1.03%
Celsius
$0.21368855-0.92%
Syscoin
$0.11795194+3.11%
Steem
$0.19331929-0.07%
Numeraire
$13.23+0.62%
COTI
$0.06828622+3.96%
Dent
$0.00081958+1.30%
MOBOX
$0.40495965-0.23%
Chromia
$0.13208194+2.18%
Ren
$0.07447904+1.06%
WINkLink
$0.00007495+2.32%
Keep Network
$0.13054923+1.03%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$2.99+1.89%
Civic
$0.08761777-3.30%
Request
$0.08947208+3.30%
Spell Token
$0.00056207+0.60%
Bancor
$0.41715708+1.65%
Bifrost
$0.05098895+1.07%
Index Chain
$0.08551482-8.32%
SuperRare
$0.10011492+2.32%
NKN
$0.09362896+3.08%
WazirX
$0.12613316+3.29%
Augur
$6.96+11.38%
NuCypher
$0.04032431+33.00%
XYO Network
$0.00406572+2.71%
CEEK VR
$0.06170092-0.66%
Sun Token
$0.00535991+2.83%
RACA
$0.00014845+0.92%
Reef
$0.00215928+2.42%
Stormx
$0.00447046-3.38%
Moonriver
$6.35+1.19%
Storj
$0.30202157-0.75%
Saitama
$0.00096619+1.00%
Voyager Token
$0.14460682+4.61%
Orchid
$0.06800128+1.63%
LooksRare
$0.07224282-3.15%
Raydium
$0.18707743+0.33%
GAS
$2.67-0.79%
Polkastarter
$0.36125362+2.48%
Kishu Inu
$0.0000000011.25%
Yield Guild Games
$0.17541723+6.23%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.16725113-2.08%
Alpaca Finance
$0.20695909+1.81%
Verge
$0.00189610+4.26%
Serum
$0.07833341-6.46%
Adventure Gold
$0.36420519+7.62%
Quickswap
$58.84+4.44%
CLV
$0.04648606+1.24%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.82+1.56%
Enzyme
$18.35+4.24%
Star Atlas
$0.00212556+0.08%
Blue Zelle
$0.05845002+0.94%
Stafi
$0.33880505+5.83%
district0x
$0.02419272-6.50%
Harvest Finance
$26.79+3.80%
Rarible
$1.37-0.23%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01575592-1.88%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00293995-1.11%
Tokemak
$0.68695170-0.80%
Quantstamp
$0.01256124-2.47%
Mirror Protocol
$0.05121153-6.84%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.09-1.59%
Pepe
$0.00000153+14.16%
Tether
$1.00-0.00%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.01%
Dai
$1.00+0.01%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Binance Announces Exit from Canada, Citing Regulatory Tensions

The world’s largest crypto exchange by volume said new guidance related to stablecoins and investor limits prompted the exit.

By Tracy Wang
AccessTimeIconMay 12, 2023 at 7:47 p.m. UTC
Canada (sebastiaan stam / Unsplash)

(sebastiaan stam / Unsplash)

Tracy is a deputy managing editor at CoinDesk. She owns BTC, ETH, MINA, ENS and some NFTs.

Crypto exchange Binance has announced that it would cease operations in Canada, citing the challenging regulatory environment.

“We had high hopes for the rest of the Canadian blockchain industry,” the company said in a Friday tweet. “Unfortunately, new guidance related to stablecoins and investor limits provided to crypto exchanges makes the Canada market no longer tenable for Binance at this time.”

In February, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) revealed new guidance that prohibited crypto asset trading platforms within the country from allowing customers to buy or deposit stablecoins without the CSA’s prior approval. Obtaining approval would require the crypto trading platform to pass the CSA’s various due diligence checks.

In its Friday tweet, Binance added that it did not agree with the new regulations but still hopes to work with Canadian regulators to further develop a regulatory framework around cryptocurrencies.

Over the past year, Binance has received increased scrutiny from North American regulators, and appears to be ramping down operations in the region. Earlier this year, Binance said it was considering severing ties with its U.S. business partners.

Binance co-founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (“CZ”) is a Canadian citizen, with the company describing its exit from the country as holding “sentimental value.”

CoinDesk in late March reported Binance as likely to exit Canada even as rival Coinbase was engaged in talks to try to continue operations in that country.

Edited by Stephen Alpher.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Tracy Wang

Tracy is a deputy managing editor at CoinDesk. She owns BTC, ETH, MINA, ENS and some NFTs.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Tracy Wang

Tracy is a deputy managing editor at CoinDesk. She owns BTC, ETH, MINA, ENS and some NFTs.

Read more about
Binance