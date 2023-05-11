Bitcoin
Franklin Templeton to List Blockchain Fund Targeting Institutional Investors

The Blockchain Fund II is a private equity fund and will carry a minimum investment sum of $100,000.

By Jamie Crawley
AccessTimeIconMay 11, 2023 at 8:49 a.m. UTC
Franklin-Templeton CEO on Playing the Long Game, Austin Convention Center: Mainstage, Austin, Texas, USA - 26 Apr 2023

Jenny Johnson, president and CEO of Franklin Templeton (left) (Shutterstock/CoinDesk)

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

Franklin Templeton, which has some $1.4 trillion in assets under management, plans to add to its crypto market offerings with a second blockchain fund, according to a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Blockchain Fund II is a private equity fund and will carry a minimum investment of $100,000. The firm's previous blockchain fund, established in late 2021 was venture capital-focused. The offering also differs from the firm's foray into crypto last year, which involved separately managed accounts (SMA) strategies through investment in the 10-15 largest digital assets.

The listing demonstrates the ongoing interest mainstream financial institutions are taking in blockchain and digital asset investments.

Franklin Templeton has also been a proponent of the use of blockchain technology to support traditional financial instruments, processing transactions for its OnChain U.S. Government Money Market Fund (FOBXX) on the Stellar and Polygon networks.

Read More: Franklin Templeton Sees Web3 Driving Next Wave of Tech Innovations

Edited by Sheldon Reback.




Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley

Jamie Crawley is a CoinDesk news reporter based in London.

