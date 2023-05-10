Tether Reports $1.48B Profit in Q1, Reveals Bitcoin, Gold Reserves

This quarter’s attestation comes after a turbulent period for the $131 billion stablecoin market, when several tokens lost their dollar pegs in a knock-on effect as the U.S. banking crisis hit Circle’s USDC, the second largest dollar-pegged stablecoin. The New York Department of Financial Services also forced fintech firm Paxos to stop issuing the third-largest stablecoin, Binance USD (BUSD), in February, while the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) was reportedly probing the firm for issuing BUSD as unregistered security.