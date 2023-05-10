Aragon’s ANT Rallies After Cofounder Proposes Token Buybacks to End Activist Crisis

Coming nearly one week into Aragon’s governance crisis, the proposal seemed to cool a volatile situation that on Tuesday exploded with the Aragon Association's decision to throw its DAO into lockdown to protect against a “51% attack.” The barbarians at its gates were the so-called RFV Raiders, a loose collective of activist crypto traders including the crypto hedge fund Arca who had called for buybacks of the ANT token to bring its value in line with the treasury.