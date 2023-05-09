Digital Asset Will Start Global Blockchain Network With Deloitte, Goldman Sachs and Others

Bitcoin
$27,673.62-1.21%
Ethereum
$1,849.40-0.25%
Binance Coin
$316.01-0.47%
XRP
$0.42651510-2.31%
Cardano
$0.36526300-0.37%
Dogecoin
$0.07291266-2.28%
Polygon
$0.89848371-3.44%
Solana
$20.72-2.46%
Polkadot
$5.38-0.23%
Tron
$0.06888949+0.32%
Binance USD
$1.00+0.00%
Litecoin
$78.77-2.95%
Shiba Inu
$0.00000886-1.04%
Avalanche
$15.53-1.41%
Wrapped Bitcoin
$27,712.76-1.50%
Uniswap
$4.99-1.90%
Chainlink
$6.60-0.63%
Cosmos
$10.65-0.72%
Monero
$155.05+0.73%
Ethereum Classic
$18.60+1.94%
Stellar
$0.08935100-0.13%
Bitcoin Cash
$120.26+6.91%
Internet Computer
$5.26-0.37%
Filecoin
$4.58-4.58%
Hedera
$0.05419212+0.65%
Crypto.com
$0.06646442-0.82%
Lido DAO
$1.86+8.35%
Aptos
$8.30-4.25%
Quant
$105.53-0.85%
NEAR Protocol
$1.64-1.11%
Arbitrum
$1.11-4.73%
VeChain
$0.01945198-0.12%
ApeCoin
$3.37-1.41%
Algorand
$0.16560321-0.51%
The Graph
$0.11753280-0.22%
Paxos Dollar
$1.00+0.84%
Fantom
$0.36589587-4.06%
EOS
$0.92360000-1.22%
Stacks
$0.70275248-4.85%
Elrond
$37.72-0.18%
The Sandbox
$0.50904064-2.35%
Aave
$64.84-1.52%
Theta
$0.90519859+1.08%
Decentraland
$0.47272909-1.92%
Tezos
$0.90700000-1.92%
Flow
$0.77237638-2.28%
Axie Infinity
$6.88-0.04%
Immutable X
$0.78672599-0.30%
Synthetix
$2.17-3.43%
Curve DAO Token
$0.84121621-0.30%
Bitcoin SV
$35.06+15.32%
NEO
$9.26-0.36%
Chiliz
$0.11404344-3.74%
Maker
$671.79-1.11%
BitTorrent
$0.00000061+1.40%
Optimism
$1.75-0.88%
PAX Gold
$2,038.12+0.68%
eCash
$0.00002689+3.75%
Injective Protocol
$6.41-5.57%
IOTA
$0.18275345+0.31%
Mina
$0.55449227+1.41%
Luna Classic
$0.00008391-5.05%
Dash
$41.19-5.30%
Trust Wallet Token
$1.10-1.02%
Woo Network
$0.23532672-10.81%
Zilliqa
$0.02399993-1.19%
Kava.io
$0.75893961+9.35%
Nexo
$0.67590140-1.73%
Loopring
$0.30089972+2.21%
PancakeSwap
$1.87-2.05%
Convex Finance
$4.80-3.06%
THORChain
$1.21-2.13%
FLOKI
$0.00003584-3.50%
Enjin
$0.34491428-0.19%
dYdX
$2.14-3.39%
Baby Doge Coin
$0.00000000-0.12%
JasmyCoin
$0.00683674-0.80%
Basic Attention Token
$0.21709000+0.29%
Mask Network
$3.88-2.13%
NEM
$0.03332019+0.19%
Zcash
$32.95-1.67%
Holo
$0.00164625-1.51%
Qtum
$2.59-0.55%
Ethereum Name Service
$10.40-0.76%
Fetch.ai
$0.25551855-4.11%
Oasis Network
$0.05121144-0.08%
Celo
$0.51355470-1.75%
Terra 2.0/LUNA
$0.95169491-7.22%
SXP
$0.45159018-1.14%
Compound
$36.83-1.10%
Audius
$0.24017332-2.05%
Ravencoin
$0.02096313-1.00%
Decred
$16.41-2.24%
Yearn Finance
$7,259.91-3.64%
Bitcoin Gold
$13.63+0.53%
Illuvium
$46.46-0.73%
Kusama
$25.91-1.63%
ICON
$0.24205702-3.04%
EthereumPoW
$2.07-4.76%
BLUR
$0.47724674-0.94%
IoTeX
$0.02286905+0.52%
Stepn
$0.25863085-4.87%
Ankr
$0.02632932-1.71%
Gala
$0.02829875-3.83%
Harmony
$0.01598432-0.78%
UMA Protocol
$2.75-1.82%
Braintrust
$0.78641910-1.91%
Helium
$1.32-4.22%
0x
$0.22450540+0.69%
Moonbeam
$0.29383405-2.35%
Band Protocol
$1.46-3.79%
Siacoin
$0.00351974-1.43%
Wax
$0.05835300-1.69%
Amp
$0.00314288+1.47%
Sushiswap
$0.89300772-5.16%
Waves
$1.62-4.00%
Polymath Network
$0.17024694-8.27%
SafePal
$0.41178658-2.00%
Skale
$0.03205426-1.51%
TerraUSD
$0.01462624-10.51%
NuCypher
$0.10685499+17.50%
Livepeer
$4.75-2.15%
Synapse
$0.68676700+2.46%
DigiByte
$0.00797259-3.43%
Cartesi
$0.17209165-5.12%
Lisk
$0.86698151-1.12%
OMG Network
$0.89220858-2.86%
Dogelon Mars
$0.00000023-1.79%
Joe
$0.34273109+5.29%
iExec RLC
$1.65-3.93%
Stargate Finance
$0.64253344-2.84%
Alchemy Pay
$0.02386393-3.10%
MetisDAO
$26.31-1.22%
Aragon
$2.85+1.49%
Secret
$0.53058513-2.18%
Ribbon Finance
$0.15452769-1.21%
Nervos Network
$0.00315577-3.31%
Celsius
$0.24587418-3.10%
Kyber Network
$0.59767475-2.16%
Nano
$0.73163106-1.83%
Smooth Love Potion
$0.00223741-2.08%
Syscoin
$0.11932380-5.64%
Numeraire
$13.63-6.96%
Steem
$0.19556187-3.14%
COTI
$0.06921684-7.25%
MOBOX
$0.42636976-2.11%
Dent
$0.00083547+0.15%
Ren
$0.07628486-0.94%
WINkLink
$0.00007884-0.81%
Keep Network
$0.13757053-5.47%
Chromia
$0.13249119-3.04%
Civic
$0.09338795+0.27%
Vulcan Forged PYR
$3.07-0.36%
Spell Token
$0.00059912-1.88%
Request
$0.09029792+1.62%
Bancor
$0.43213272-1.91%
Bifrost
$0.05169610-5.58%
SuperRare
$0.10559901+0.83%
Index Chain
$0.08887785-3.99%
RACA
$0.00015454-2.33%
WazirX
$0.13519610-3.35%
NKN
$0.09414211-4.76%
CEEK VR
$0.06660314-0.68%
LooksRare
$0.09844094-3.03%
Stormx
$0.00476890-3.01%
Augur
$6.56-0.11%
Voyager Token
$0.17569126-4.51%
Sun Token
$0.00544650-3.00%
Reef
$0.00220611-3.16%
XYO Network
$0.00395511-4.82%
Saitama
$0.00110580+10.75%
Moonriver
$6.62+0.22%
Storj
$0.31031773-0.20%
Orchid
$0.07033825-3.54%
Raydium
$0.19933337-4.58%
GAS
$2.77-0.23%
Kishu Inu
$0.00000000+14.50%
Polkastarter
$0.37560640-0.50%
Yield Guild Games
$0.18315812-2.43%
Alpaca Finance
$0.21437895-2.44%
Verge
$0.00192460-1.16%
Serum
$0.08490136-10.01%
Star Atlas DAO
$0.15682663-4.04%
CLV
$0.05022172-1.82%
Adventure Gold
$0.37776676-0.79%
Enzyme
$20.02-6.89%
Quickswap
$62.56-0.81%
Ampleforth Governance
$2.95-3.53%
Star Atlas
$0.00229072-3.71%
district0x
$0.02579034-7.75%
Harvest Finance
$27.67+0.78%
Rarible
$1.43-0.02%
Green Satoshi Token
$0.01627471-2.66%
Samoyedcoin
$0.00283816-10.47%
Tokemak
$0.72397044-1.22%
Quantstamp
$0.01373038-3.67%
Mirror Protocol
$0.05600776-10.46%
SingularDTV
$0.000402100.00%
FTX Token
$1.25-2.93%
Tether
$1.00-0.01%
USD Coin
$1.00+0.07%
Dai
$1.00+0.07%
PlayIconNav
Crypto Prices CoinDesk Market Index CoinDesk Market Index
Finance

Digital Asset Will Start Global Blockchain Network With Deloitte, Goldman Sachs and Others

Other participants of the network include BNP Paribas, Cboe Global Markets and Microsoft.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconMay 9, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. UTC
CDCROP: Block Blockchain (Shubham Dhage/Unsplash)

CDCROP: Block Blockchain (Shubham Dhage/Unsplash)

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Financial technology company Digital Asset will start a privacy-enabled interoperable blockchain network designed to provide a decentralized infrastructure for institutional clients, the firm announced on Tuesday.

Participants of the network, which is called the Canton Network, include BNP Paribas (BNP), Deloitte, Cboe Global Markets (CBOE), Goldman Sachs (GS), Broadridge (BR), S&P Global, and Microsoft (MSFT), among many others.

“The Canton Network is a powerful answer to industry calls for a solution that harnesses the potential of blockchain while preserving fundamental privacy requirements for institutional finance,” Chris Zuehlke, partner at DRW and global head of Cumberland, another participant, said. “This unique approach, coupled with the ability to execute an atomic transaction across multiple smart contracts, is the building block needed to bring these workflows on chain.”

The network connects applications built with Daml, Digital Asset’s smart-contract language, allowing various systems in financial markets to interoperate and synchronize.

“Such solutions are a key building block for future digital and distributed financial market infrastructures,” Jens Hachmeister, head of Issuer services and new digital markets at Deutsche Börse Group said.

While Digital Asset provides and owns the technology behind the infrastructure, the Daml smart contracts and the Canton protocol which enables the applications, it does not own the network itself as it is owned by its participants, which include Digital Asset.

Edited by Parikshit Mishra.

DISCLOSURE

Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.

The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Helene Braun

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.

CoinDesk - Unknown

Helene Braun

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Read more about
Digital AssetBlockchainMicrosoftDeloitteGoldman SachsBNP ParibasCBOEBroadridgeS&PCumberland DRW