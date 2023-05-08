Bitcoin
P2P Bitcoin Exchange Paxful Back Online After Temporary Suspension

The platform shut down in April after the CEO expressed concerns about the safety of customer funds owing to a lawsuit from its co-founder.

By Helene Braun
AccessTimeIconMay 8, 2023 at 5:49 p.m. UTC
Updated May 8, 2023 at 6:02 p.m. UTC
paxful t-shirt photo

Paxful co-founders Artur Schaback (left) and Ray Youssef. (Paxful)

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

Peer-to-peer (P2P) bitcoin exchange Paxful has resumed operations after being shut down for over a month, the company said in a blog post.

“After a month away, we’re happy to announce that the Paxful marketplace is back online,” the company wrote. “In early April, we faced a difficult decision to temporarily suspend the marketplace to protect all of our customers and Paxful’s future.”

Paxful shut down in April after CEO Ray Youssef expressed concerns about the safety of customer funds as a result of a lawsuit by co-founder Artur Schaback, who sued Youssef and the company for wrongful termination, among other reasons.

Shortly after the closure, CoinDesk spoke with both co-founders and multiple ex-employees and reported that their relationship had been difficult for a while and that the business suffered from severe lapses in management professionalism.

According to Schabeck, who is looking for a settlement and wants out of the firm, Paxful is currently owned by a custodian, who serves as a director in addition to both Schabeck and Youssef.

“Right now we need the custodian because he’s a tiebreaker; otherwise we’re in a deadlock,” Schabeck told CoinDesk.

During the suspension, the company said the Paxful Wallet remained fully operational for users, who were also offered a selection of peer-to-peer platforms to continue trading on.

Edited by Nelson Wang.

Helene Braun

Helene is a U.S. markets reporter at CoinDesk, covering the US economy, the Fed, and bitcoin. She is a recent graduate of New York University's business and economic reporting program.

