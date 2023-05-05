Israel Has Seized 190 Binance Accounts With Alleged Terrorist Ties Since 2021: Reuters
Israeli authorities say the accounts on crypto exchange Binance belonged to individuals affiliated with Daesh and Hamas.
Israeli authorities have seized roughly 190 Binance accounts with alleged ties to terrorist groups such as Hamas and Daesh since 2021, Reuters reported Thursday.
The report cites never-before-published documents from Israel's National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing (NBCTF), a counter-terrorism division of the Israeli Defense Ministry.
According to those documents, the NBCTF confiscated in January an undisclosed amount of crypto from two accounts with alleged links to Daesh, a terrorist group based in Syria and Iraq. Other government records, dating as far back as 2021, allege more than 100 of the seized Binance accounts had ties to Hamas, an armed Palestinian group that has often clashed with the Israeli Defense Forces.
Israeli authorities seized the funds to "thwart the activity" of Daesh and "impair its ability to further its goals," the NBCTF said on its website.
The NBCTF did not immediately respond to CoinDesk's request for comment.
Israeli law permits the country's defense minister to order the confiscation of terrorist-affiliated assets, as determined by the Israeli ministry.
Anti-Money laundering missteps
Binance came under fire last year for policies that critics say encouraged the exchage’s users to flout its money laundering controls. Since 2017, the exchange has processed more than $10 billion in payments executed by criminal enterprises and other bad actors attempting to circumvent U.S. sanctions, Reuters reported.
Binance says it complies with all regulators to ensure its platform is not accessible to terrorist and other nefarious actors. It also said that it must go through a long process to determine whether an individual account actually has clear ties to any criminal organizations.
"With regard to the specific organizations mentioned in the article, it’s important to clarify that bad actors don’t register accounts under the names of their criminal enterprises,” the company said Thursday in a public response to the Reuters report. “This is why our team collaborates with law enforcement, and leverages information that is only available to them in order to identify individuals operating accounts for illicit organizations.”
The exchange has a 700-member compliance team that processes 1,300 law enforcement requests on a weekly basis," Binance VP of Global Intelligence and Investigations Tigran Gambaryan told CoinDesk at Consensus 2023 in April.
Daesh resurgence
Daesh has seen a resurgence in southern Syria since last year, according to the Middle East Institute.
The once-sprawling caliphate controlled between 100,000 and 110,000 sq. kilometers of land across Syria and Iraq at its peak in late 2014. That area shrank to roughly 4,000 sq. kilometers after a series of armed conflicts with American and other military groups forced the group to retreat. Daesh abandoned its last stronghold in Baghuz, Syria in 2019.
DISCLOSURE
Please note that our privacy policy, terms of use, cookies, and do not sell my personal information has been updated.
The leader in news and information on cryptocurrency, digital assets and the future of money, CoinDesk is a media outlet that strives for the highest journalistic standards and abides by a strict set of editorial policies. CoinDesk is an independent operating subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, which invests in cryptocurrencies and blockchain startups. As part of their compensation, certain CoinDesk employees, including editorial employees, may receive exposure to DCG equity in the form of stock appreciation rights, which vest over a multi-year period. CoinDesk journalists are not allowed to purchase stock outright in DCG.
Learn more about Consensus 2024, CoinDesk’s longest-running and most influential event that brings together all sides of crypto, blockchain and Web3. Head to consensus.coindesk.com to register and buy your pass now.